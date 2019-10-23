Pebley & Reid Out, Tarasevich In For NY Breakers in Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

It’s a backstroke shuffle for the New York Breakers: Jacob Pebley and Christopher Reid will drop off the active roster from Lewisville, but Grigory Tarasevich will join the team for Budapest.

Pebley did score 11.5 points and Reid 3 points in Lewisville. They handled both of the team’s entries in all three backstrokes in the first match for Group A. Tarasevich should project into all three backstrokes, and doesn’t have huge shoes to fill, points-wise. Pebley was 3rd in the 200, but 7th in the 50 and 6th in the 100. Reid was 7th in the 200 and dead last in the 50 and 100, while missing the benchmark time in the shorter race and scoring zero points.

Tarasevich has excellent lifetime-bests in the short course backstrokes (23.64/50.54/1:50.48) and is faster than Reid in both short course and long course. On the other hand, Tarasevich can’t fill in for both Reid and Pebley. The Breakers may have to use Michael Andrew in the sprints (he had a great year last year in the long course 50 back) or Markus Thormeyer across some of the three distances. Thormeyer swam only three relays in Lewisville, but was pretty solid (51.6) leading off a medley relay.

Here’s the full Breakers roster for Budapest: