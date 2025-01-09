Minnesota Swim & Dive To Open 2025 At Arizona State

Courtesy: Gopher Sports

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota swimming and diving programs will be back in action on Friday, taking on Arizona State after being off since the Minnesota Invitational that was held at the beginning of December.

The Gopher women’s squad is currently ranked No. 23 by CSCAA, while the men are ranked No. 24. Arizona State’s men’s program is ranked No. 3 by CSCAA, and the women’s program is No. 14.

The meet will be held at Mona Plummer Aquatic Center in Tempe, Ariz., and will begin at 3:00 p.m. CST/2:00 p.m. EST. Fans can follow along on Meet Mobile (paid subscription).

Both of Minnesota’s swim and dive programs found great success in the first part of the season. The men’s squad currently sits 4-1 and the women sit at 6-1. Both programs’ sole loss came against conference foe Wisconsin back on Nov. 1.

The Gophers wrapped up the 2024 portion of the schedule at home during the four-day Minnesota Invitational. There, several Gophers recorded ‘B’ cuts as long as numerous personal records.

Following the invite, three Gophers earned Big Ten Weekly Awards. Freshman Livi Wanner earned her second freshman of the week honor, Jacob Johnson earned his fourth freshman of the week honor, and diver Drew Bennett earned his first diver of the week honor.

Bennett also earned bronze on the platform at the 2024 USA Diving Winter National Championships.

The Arizona State men’s program is undefeated on the season so far, with notable victories over California, Stanford, and NC State. The ASU women are 6-3 overall, with their latest victory being over Grand Canyon University.