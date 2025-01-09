USA Women’s Water Polo National Team Announces Roster For World Aquatics World Cup Action

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 8 – USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Head Coach Adam Krikorian has announced the athletes and staff ready to represent Team USA at the Women’s Water Polo World Cup Division 1 Tournament set for January 14-19 in Alexandroupolis, Greece. The event is a qualifier for the 2025 Water Polo World Cup Super Final with the top six finishers earning a spot in April. Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Longan leads the team into action joined by fellow Paris Olympians Jovana Sekulic and Tara Prentice. The rest of the squad features a host of rising talent including athletes with high level international and collegiate experience. It’s the Senior National Team debut for a host of athletes as noted below.

All games will stream live PPV via Recast with live scoring available courtesy of World Aquatics.

Women’s Water Polo World Cup Division 1 Schedule (subject to change)

January 14 vs Spain at 5:00am pt

January 15 vs Hungary at 5:00am pt

January 16 vs Greece at 9:00am pt

January 17 – Quarterfinal

January 18 – Semifinal

January 19 – Final

USA Water Polo Women’s National Team Roster – Water Polo World Cup Division 1

Amanda Longan (Moorpark, CA/USC/NYAC)

Allison Cohen (Orange, CA/Orange Lutheran HS/SET)

Tara Prentice (Temecula, CA/UC Irvine/NYAC)

Malia Allen (Irvine, CA/UCLA/SOCAL)*

Chrissy Flynn (San Jose, CA/Leland HS/680 Water Polo)*

Lucy Haaland-Ford (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

Maryn Dempsey (Murrieta, CA/California/SOCAL)*

Charlotte Raisin (Santa Barbara, CA/San Marcos HS/Santa Barbara 805)

Jovana Sekulic (Haverford, PA & Belgrade, Serbia/Princeton/NYAC)

Maggie Ryan (Coronado, CA/Mater Dei HS/Shores)*

Sam Hofley (Flower Mound, TX/Coram Deo Academy/Thunder Water Polo)*

Lily Palma (Walnut Creek, CA/Las Lomas HS/Lamorinda)*

Isabel Williams (Severna Park, MD/California/Rose Bowl)*

Natalia Szczerba (Palo Alto, CA/Stanford/Stanford WPC)*

Jailynn Robinson (Dallas, TX/UCLA/Legacy)*

*Women’s Senior National Team debut

Team Staff