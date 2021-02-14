Minnesota State Wins Northern Sun Swimming & Diving Championships

Courtesy: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Minnesota State won the NSIC Swimming & Diving Championship as the Mavericks amassed 1033.5 points to earned its first title since 2017-18. The Mavericks Nathan Owens was voted by his peers at NSIC Swimming Coach of the Year, earning the honor for the second time in his career. St. Cloud State’s Mady Brinkman was voted NSIC Diver of the Year and earned her second straight NSIC Diver of the Meet honor. SCSU’s Kayla Deters was voted NSIC Diving Coach of the Year for the fifth straight season.

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle was voted by the coaches as the NSIC Swimmer of the Year for the second straight season. She also repeated as NSIC Swimmer of the Meet as she scored 76 points. Sioux Falls’ Paulina Ruelas was voted by the league coaches as the NSIC Freshmen of the Year.

On the final day of the championship Taylor Beagle repeated in the 1650 freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 17:04.93. Minnesota State’s Katie Streiff was also a repeated champion in the 100 IM with a time of 58.97. UMary’s Breena Delegge won the 100 freestyle in a NCAA “B” cut time of 51.83.

In the 200 backstroke Minnesota State’s Anja Enervold was a repeat champion as she swam a NCAA “B” cut time of 2:02.50 while Sioux Falls Chantal Kasch won the 200 breaststroke for the second year in a row, again in a NCAA “B” time of 2:18.51. Mady Brinkman won the 3-meter dive with 482.65 points, setting a new NSIC record, breaking the 2013 mark of SCSU’s Tori Raihle (477.30).

The relay team of Jenna Krahn, Val Childs, Ursula Demarquet and Lizzy Spaans from Sioux Falls won the 400 freestyle in a time of 3:28. 46.

The NCAA will announce the field for the NCAA Championships on Saturday, March 6. The NCAA Championships will be held on March 17-20 at the CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.