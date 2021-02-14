Andreas Vazaios on the Importance of Emotional Intelligence for Swimmers

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with NCAA champion Andreas Vazaios, who is now training and working towards his masters degree at Loughborough University. Vazaios is studying psychology, specifically emotional intelligence and self care. The Greek swimmer shares some of the things he’s learned about these topics and how they’ve trickled into his life as a swimmer and as a human.
Read Andreas Vazaios’ blog about emotional intelligence here.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
If you guys posted short clips, or text excerpts, some people might be more likely to engage with these more regularly. I’d like to hear what Vazaios actually says about emotional intelligence, but I don’t have time or enough interest to look through the 37min video to find it. I’d definitely watch a 5 minute video or read the excerpt though.