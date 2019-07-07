Miles Smachlo Completes Fly Sweep, Tess Howley Avenges Day 1 Loss At Namesnik

2019 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN
- July 5th-7th, 2019
- Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- LCM (50m)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Miles Smachlo continues to have the meet of his life at the 2019 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open, winning the 200-meter butterfly in 1:57.74, just one-tenth of a second off of his lifetime best time from Summer Nationals in 2017. This makes him the 5th fastest American in this event for this year, only .03 seconds behind Jonathan Gomez. Similar to the 100 LCM fly, Smachlo didn’t swim the 200-meter fly during the 2018 season and was 2:01.19 in prelims at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington back in May.
The women’s’ 200-meter butterfly race came down between 14-year-old Tess Howley and Club Wolverine/University of Michigan swimmer Vanessa Krause again, however, it was Howley that came away with the victory this time, posting a 2:11.87, which is a new best time for her by .91 seconds. Krause tried her hardest to run down Howley, outsplitting her 34.38 to 35.41 over the last 50 meters, but Howley had built too much of a lead at that point to be overtaken.
Other Winners on Day 2:
- Big Ten 100 yard freestyle champion Siobhan Haughey won the women’s 50-meter freestyle in 25.30 seconds. On the men’s side, William Chan of Club Wolverine won his 50 meter freestyle race in 23.18 seconds, going under 23.2 seconds in the race for the first time in his career.
- Club Wolverine went 1-2 in the women’s 100-meter backstroke, but it was 17-year-old Casey Chung that got her hand on the wall first with a time of 1:02.08.
- Robert Zofchak edged out Badger Swim Club’s Patrick Conaton for the win in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 56.20 seconds.
- Miranda Tucker ran away with (or swam away with) the women’s 200-meter breaststroke by over 5 seconds to complete the breaststroke sweep at this meet, going 2:31.21.
- After taking second place in the 50-meter freestyle only four events prior, Charles Swanson stepped up to win the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2:13.24, bringing home his last split 1.37 seconds faster than his third split.
- The women’s 400-meter freestyle saw high schoolers go 1-2, with Michigan commit Kaitlynn Sims going 4:12.38 to win by over six seconds and earning a new personal best by .02 seconds. Yesterday’s 200 free champion Chloe Hicks took 3rd place with a 4:18.93; which is her second career personal best in 24 days after going 4:20.70 back in June.
- Kevin Callan won the men’s 400-meter freestyle to close out the session, however, the remarkable thing that came from his swim was that his opening and closing splits (27.12 and 27.96 respectively) were the fastest two splits in the entire event. To further highlight his closing speed, his second last split, 29.51, was the 3rd fastest non-opening split of the race as well.
