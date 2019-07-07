Miles Smachlo Completes Fly Sweep, Tess Howley Avenges Day 1 Loss At Namesnik

2019 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

July 5th-7th, 2019

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Miles Smachlo continues to have the meet of his life at the 2019 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open, winning the 200-meter butterfly in 1:57.74, just one-tenth of a second off of his lifetime best time from Summer Nationals in 2017. This makes him the 5th fastest American in this event for this year, only .03 seconds behind Jonathan Gomez. Similar to the 100 LCM fly, Smachlo didn’t swim the 200-meter fly during the 2018 season and was 2:01.19 in prelims at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington back in May.

The women’s’ 200-meter butterfly race came down between 14-year-old Tess Howley and Club Wolverine/University of Michigan swimmer Vanessa Krause again, however, it was Howley that came away with the victory this time, posting a 2:11.87, which is a new best time for her by .91 seconds. Krause tried her hardest to run down Howley, outsplitting her 34.38 to 35.41 over the last 50 meters, but Howley had built too much of a lead at that point to be overtaken.

Other Winners on Day 2: