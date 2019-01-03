Middle-Distance Freestyler Adrianna Cera Commits to Miami (FL)

Adrianna Cera of the Marlins of Raleigh and Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina has verbally committed to the University of Miami (FL). Cera is a middle-distance freestyler who excels in long course as much as she does in short course.

Cera is on the younger end of the class, and last season ranked in the top 50 among American 16-year olds in the 200 free in long course.

She has Winter Juniors cuts in 5 different events (denoted by asterisks below).

Best times in Yards:

50 free – 23.98

100 free – 51.74

200 free – 1:50.25

500 free – 4:53.06*

1000 free – 10:10.94

1650 free – 16:46.01*

Best times in Meters:

50 free – 27.06

100 free – 58.84

200 free – 2:05.02*

400 free – 4:22.31*

800 free – 9:01.29*

1500 free – 17:25.48

Cera joins a class of at least 4 for the Miami women for next fall, along with Nicole Sowell, Una Forsythe, and Isabel Traba. Cera and Traba are the headliners of the class so far, and the most immediate difference-makers for the ‘Canes. Cera specifically would rank 2nd for Miami in the 200 free this season and 1st in the 500 free (by more than 6 seconds).