Futures Qualifier Nicole Sowell Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Senior freestyler, backstroker, and butterflier Nicole Sowell of the Bolles School Sharks club team and Bartram Tail High School in suburban Jacksonville has committed to the University of Miami Hurricanes.

She will join a roster that has only 1 in-state swimmer this year, freshman Chloe Hull, and 1 in-state diver, senior Carolyn Chaney. That’s the same number of athletes, for example, that the Hurricanes have from England and Spain on their 2018-2019 roster.

Sowell’s best times in yards:

50 free – 24.56

100 free – 52.69

200 free – 1:52.36

50 back – 27.77

100 back – 1:00.07

200 back – 2:08.56

100 fly – 58.28

Sowell was a two-time finalist at the 2018 Florida 3A high school state championship meet, finishing 6th in the 200 free and 8th in the 100 free. She was also 5th in the 200 free as a junior in 2017, and 6th in the same as a sophomore in 2015. In total, she’s raced in 6 individual event state finals in her high school career.

Her best in the 200 free, done this year at her final state championship meet, also counts as her first Futures standard.

“I’m beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at the University of Miami! I’m incredibly grateful to all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for all their endless love and support.”