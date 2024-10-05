Michigan Welcomes Purdue, Hope, and Calvin For Their Annual ‘Be Better Invite’

2024 Michigan Be Better; Invite

Friday, October 4, 2024

Holland, Michigan

Holland Aquatics Center

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Score: No team scoring

At their third annual Be Better; Invite, the University of Michigan hosted Hope College, Calvin University, and Purdue to honor Ian Miskelley, a former Michigan Wolverine swimmer who died by suicide in September of 2020.

The meet featured several non-traditional events, such as the 25 free, 100 IM, 50 yard-underwater freestyle, and skins for the 25 free. This was an unscored event.

Men’s Highlights

The Wolverines kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay, with Jack Wilkening, Jaeddan Gamilla, Tyler Ray, and Bence Szabados combining for a 1:26.79 to beat out Purdue’s 2nd place relay by over 5 seconds (1:32.46).

Purdue responded with a win in the following event, as Brady Samuels swam a 47.48 to claim victory in the 100 fly.

Wilkening returned to the pool shortly after leading off the medley relay in 22.07 to comfortably win the 100 back in 48.07. Purdue’s Blake Rowe was second in 49.63.

Michigan won the next five individual events, with Gamilla claiming double victories in the 100 breast (54.60) and 100 IM (49.86) and Ray winning the 50 free (20.51). Brazilian Olympian Eduardo Moraes picked up a victory in the 200 free (1:37.15), and Norwegian Olympian Jon Jontvedt tied Purdue’s Patrick Broderick for first place in the 100 free (49.82).

The 400 free relay wrapped up the traditional events, and Michigan’s team of Szabados, Gal Groumi, Wilkening, and Colin Geer split 45.96, 45.75, 43.98, and 44.61, respectively, to win in 3:00.30.

Other event winners:

Women’s Highlights

The Michigan Women were similarly victorious in 200 medley relay, with Lexi Greenhawt, Letitia Sim, Brady Kendall, and Lindsay Flynn swimming a 1:39.35. Flynn, a senior, notably anchored the relay in a quick 21.79.

Sim, a Singaporean Olympian who is coming off an Olympic redshirt, won in her first individual event for Michigan since the 2022-2023 season, the 100 fly. She touched the wall in 55.16, just ahead of sophomore and fellow Wolverine Hannah Bellard (56.02).

Purdue’s Abby Marcukaitis won the 100 back in 54.20, out-touching Michigan’s Casey Chung, who placed 2nd in 54.46.

Flynn backed up her quick relay split by winning the 50 free, where with a final time of 22.76, she was the only swimmer under the 23-second barrier.

The 100 IM saw a battle between two Michigan Olympians, where Brazil’s Stephanie Balduccini took the win in 55.47 while Sim followed closely behind in 55.96.

Rebecca Diaconescu of Romania, another Paris Olympian, made her debut for Michigan by winning the 200 free in 1:49.28.

The Wolverines took the final traditional-event win in the 400 free relay, where Balduccini, Claire Newman, Leila Fack, and Natalie Kan combined for a 3:19.98.

Other event winners:

Mixed relay event winners:

Mixed 200 Yard Medley Relay: Michigan — 1:35.07

Mixed 200 Yard Free Relay: Michigan — 1:27.12

UP NEXT: Michigan will welcome Wisconsin (Men and Women) and Notre Dame (Women) for their first dual meet of the season on Friday, October 18 at the Canham Natatorium.