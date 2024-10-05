Canadian Olympic Medalist Summer McIntosh Makes Time Magazine’s ‘100 Next’ List

TIME magazine has revealed its 2024 TIME100 Next list and Canadian swimming superstar Summer McIntosh has made the cut.

The annual list celebrates 100 rising leaders across an array of fields including entertainment, politics, business, sport and more.

McIntosh solidified her status as a household name after becoming the only Canadian athlete to win 3 golds in a single Olympic Games. The teen topped the podium this summer in Paris in the women’s 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM and also captured silver in the 400m free.

Prior to her Olympic fame, McIntosh wreaked havoc on the World Championships stage. She took 200m fly and 400m IM gold at the 2022 edition in Budapest and successfully defended her titles a year later in Fukuoka.

Of 18-year-old McIntosh Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, “her performances in the pool were remarkable as she brought our nation to its feet and inspired the new generation of Canadian swimmers to dream big.

“Summer and all of Team Canada made us proud as we continue to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and sporting excellence.” (Time Magazine)

Other featured athletes include American women’s rugby player Ilona Maher, USA men’s gymnast Fred Richard and American NFL player C.J. Stroud.