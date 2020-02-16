Michigan FIrst Chance: Berlitz Drops 15 Seconds with 14:55 Mile

MICHIGAN FIRST CHANCE MEET

February 15-16, 2020

Hosted by Michigan

Short Course Yards

Some of Michigan’s swimmers suited up for their First Chance Meet this weekend as their final contest ahead of the Big Ten Championships. Spencer Carl set a lifetime best in the 200 fly for the first time since 2016. In his first swim under 1:44, Carl hit the wall in 1:43.81. That time would’ve qualified for the championship final at the 2019 Big Ten Championships.

Bora Unalmis dropped 2 seconds behind him in 1:46.05. Both Carl and Unalmis swam times on day 1 that would have scored in the Big Ten championship final last season. Carl accomplished that in the 500 free, while Unalmis did so in the 400 IM.

Danny Berlitz also put up a 500 free time on day 1 that would’ve scored in last season’s top 8. Berlitz made a huge drop in the mile today, dropping 15 seconds in 14:55.26. That’s just a second away from what it took to make 2019 NCAAs and would have placed 6th at last season’s Big Ten Championships.

Jack McCurdy continued his streak of best times, posting his first sub-2:00 in the 200 breast. McCurdy touched in 1:59.45 behind Leo Zabudkin (1:58.51). Andrew Trepanier, who set a lifetime best in the 100 fly yesterday, set a collegiate best 44.59 in the 100 free. He was just a tenth shy of his lifetime best from 2018.

The meet continues tonight with time trials in the final session.