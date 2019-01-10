Michael Andrew Breaks Three-Year-Old PSS Record in 50 Back

Michael Andrew of the Race Pace Club had a great swim this morning at the PSS – Knoxville in the 50 back, clocking a 24.68. His time was good enough to break the Pro Swim Series record, which was a 24.74 held by Japanese backstroker Junya Koga.

Koga posted that time back in 2015, at the Charlotte stop of the Pro Swim Series in May of that year. Now, over three years later, Andrew has finally erased that mark. Koga, whose best event was always the 50 back, has since run into trouble with doping after failing two drug tests in March of 2018.

Meanwhile, that’s one of the best 50 back swims that Andrew has ever done. His lifetime best is a 24.49– he hit that mark twice, actually, in 2018. First, he posted a 24.49 at the Kazan stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series on September 8th, then he went the same time again a week later at the Doha stop of the series. It’s his ninth-best performance of all time, but less than two-tenths off of his lifetime best.

Andrew went the quickest time this morning in the event in Knoxville by a substantial margin, with Cal’s Daniel Carr (25.30) and Ryan Murphy (25.71) a good bit back in prelims. He also made the finals in 8th place with a 53.47 in the 100 fly this morning.