Metella Clinches 50 Fly Victory Over Stravius at French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals are underway, as Tuesday marked the first day of competition in Strasbourg. Swimmers gathered on day 1 to compete in the men’s 400 free, 50 fly, and 200 back, while the women competed in the 100 breast, 50 free, and 400 IM. Read on for highlights from day 1 finals.

As expected, sprint standouts Mehdy Metella and Jérémy Stravius put on a show in the 50 fly. The 2 swimmers battled closely into the wall with a nailbiter finish. In the end, it was Metella who got his hand on the wall for the gold, touching in 23.61. Stravius was just shy of his prelims time as he took silver in 23.71.

A 3-man battle in the men’s 400 free saw Jordan Pothain, Joris Bouchaut, and Damien Joly race neck-and-neck down the stretch. Pothain and Joly led the way through 300 meters, but Bouchaut made a huge move with a 57.03 final split to keep things interesting. At the finish, Pothain was able to hold him off, winning the race in 3:50.06. Bouchaut did, however, run down Joly for silver, as he posted a 3:50.65 to Joly’s 3:50.80.

On the women’s side, Anna Santamans lowered her season best by 2 tenths, winning the final with a speedy 24.71. With that, Santamans has cracked the world top 10, moving up from 12th with her prelims time to 9th with her time in tonight’s race. Behind her, Melanie Henique tied her lifetime best as she picked up silver in 25.11. Rounding out the podium was Texas A&M-based Béryl Gastaldello in 25.22.

Meteall, Santamans, and Henique were among a handful of swimmers who qualified for the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest with A cuts. Backstroker Geoffroy Mathieu cleared the qualifying mark in the 200 back, winning with a 1:57.04. In the women’s 400 IM, Fantine Lesaffre cleared the FINA A cut, winning the event with a 4:41.64.

Also winning an event on day 1 was Fanny Deberghes, who captured gold in the women’s 100 breast. Deberghes unleashed a 1:09.18, outpacing Charlotte Bonnet (1:09.57) and Solène Gallego (1:09.69) on the back half to take the title. Deberghes, like Pothain, achieved a FINA B cut, meaning the French now only have one swimmer qualified to swim in the event.

World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 1: