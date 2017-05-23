Coleman’s Carpool: Michael Chadwick going home to Charlotte (Video)

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Michael Chadwick is quickly ascending the sprinting ranks in America. After popping a 48.7 100m free in the summer of 2015, he’s only gotten faster in both the long and short pool. He recently capped off his NCAA career at Mizzou with best times in the 50 (18.97, T-4th) and 100 free (40.95, 2nd), both solidifying him as one of the best collegiate sprinters of the last decade. This summer, he hopes to translate his success to long course by making his first major international team at the world championship trials in Indianapolis.

My first video I ever edited for Swimswam was an interview with Michael Chadwick and his relay mates from SwimMAC (including Kyle Darmody and Matthew Josa) after they had broken all 5 relay NAG records for their age group. I remember seeing Michael on campus that next fall and introducing myself, and being pleasantly surprised at how cordial and friendly he was during our first interaction. I’ll miss seeing his friendly face on the pool deck at Mizzou this summer, but I am grateful he was kind enough to let me grill him about his summer in Charlotte. The day he was leaving, no less!