Maximus Williamson Joins Phelps as Only 15-Year-Old Americans Under 4:20 in 400 IM

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maximus Williamson elevated himself further into rarefied air at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday, becoming the only 15-year-old American besides Michael Phelps to break 4:20 in the 400-meter IM.

Sometimes it takes another generational talent to put Phelps’ greatness in perspective. Case in point: Williamson’s 4:17.58 is more than two seconds faster than any other 15-year-old American in history not named Phelps, but it’s still two seconds slower than the 4:15.20 that Phelps blazed back at the 2001 Spring Nationals.

BOYS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz (2012)

Podium:

Williamson, who came into the race as the No. 6 seed, blew away the field on the backstroke leg before falling behind Ei Kamikawabata of Japan on the breaststroke leg. Williamson out-split Kamikawabata by more than a second on the freestyle anchor, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete the comeback. Williamson still picked up his second individual silver medal at the meet after posting a 1:48.21 in the 200 free on Wednesday, which made him the fastest 15-year-old American of all-time in the event.

Splits, Williamson vs. Kamikawabata

Maximus Williamson , Silver Ei Kamikawabata, Gold 100 Butterfly 58.67 57.88 100 Backstroke 1:04.19 1:06.40 100 Breaststroke 1:16.36 1:11.56 100 Freestyle 58.38 59.39 400 IM 4:17.58 4:15.23

Williamson shaved nearly three seconds off his previous best from April’s International Team Trials, where he placed second in the B-final with a 4:20.01. Before that, his previous best was a 4:27.53 from last July, meaning he’s dropped nearly 10 seconds in the past year. He was already the No. 2 performer nationally for his age, but now he’s created some separation from the pack.

Fastest 15-Year-Old Americans Ever, 400 IM

Williamson’s new personal best not only makes him the second-fastest 15-year-old American of all-time, but also the fifth-fastest performer ever in the boys 15-16 national age group (NAG). Three of the top five times on each list were clocked at Junior Pan Pacs.

Best 400 IM Performers, Boys 15-16 NAG

The other American in the A-final was 17-year-old Cooper Lucas, Williamson’s new teammate at Lakeside Aquatic Club and Keller High School in Texas. Lucas placed sixth with a personal-best time of 4:19.77.