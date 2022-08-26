Maximus Williamson Joins Phelps as Only 15-Year-Old Americans Under 4:20 in 400 IM

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
Maximus Williamson elevated himself further into rarefied air at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday, becoming the only 15-year-old American besides Michael Phelps to break 4:20 in the 400-meter IM.
Sometimes it takes another generational talent to put Phelps’ greatness in perspective. Case in point: Williamson’s 4:17.58 is more than two seconds faster than any other 15-year-old American in history not named Phelps, but it’s still two seconds slower than the 4:15.20 that Phelps blazed back at the 2001 Spring Nationals.
BOYS 400 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- Jr World: 4:10.02 – Ilia Borodin, RUS (2021)
- Jr Pan Pac: 4:12.59 – Chase Kalisz (2012)
Podium:
- Ei Kamikawabata, Japan – 4:15.23
- Maximus Williamson, USA – 4:17.58
- Riki Abe, Japan – 4:17.96
Williamson, who came into the race as the No. 6 seed, blew away the field on the backstroke leg before falling behind Ei Kamikawabata of Japan on the breaststroke leg. Williamson out-split Kamikawabata by more than a second on the freestyle anchor, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete the comeback. Williamson still picked up his second individual silver medal at the meet after posting a 1:48.21 in the 200 free on Wednesday, which made him the fastest 15-year-old American of all-time in the event.
Splits, Williamson vs. Kamikawabata
|Maximus Williamson, Silver
|Ei Kamikawabata, Gold
|100 Butterfly
|58.67
|57.88
|100 Backstroke
|1:04.19
|1:06.40
|100 Breaststroke
|1:16.36
|1:11.56
|100 Freestyle
|58.38
|59.39
|400 IM
|4:17.58
|4:15.23
Williamson shaved nearly three seconds off his previous best from April’s International Team Trials, where he placed second in the B-final with a 4:20.01. Before that, his previous best was a 4:27.53 from last July, meaning he’s dropped nearly 10 seconds in the past year. He was already the No. 2 performer nationally for his age, but now he’s created some separation from the pack.
Fastest 15-Year-Old Americans Ever, 400 IM
- Michael Phelps – 4:15.20 (2001)
- Maximus Williamson – 4:17.58 (2022)
- Sean Grieshop – 4:20.25 (2014)
- Carson Foster – 4:21.10 (2017)
- Andrew Seliskar – 4:21.16 (2012)
Williamson’s new personal best not only makes him the second-fastest 15-year-old American of all-time, but also the fifth-fastest performer ever in the boys 15-16 national age group (NAG). Three of the top five times on each list were clocked at Junior Pan Pacs.
Best 400 IM Performers, Boys 15-16 NAG
- Carson Foster – 4:14.73 (2018)
- Michael Phelps – 4:15.20 (2001)
- Sean Grieshop – 4:15.67 (2015)
- Gunnar Bentz – 4:17.43 (2012)
- Maximus Williamson – 4:17.58 (2022)
- Jake Foster – 2:19.40 (2017)
- Marci Barta – 4:19.47 (2016)
- Cooper Lucas – 4:19.95 (2021)
- Andrew Seliskar – 4:20.96 (2013)
- Jarod Arroyo – 4:20.96 (2017)
The other American in the A-final was 17-year-old Cooper Lucas, Williamson’s new teammate at Lakeside Aquatic Club and Keller High School in Texas. Lucas placed sixth with a personal-best time of 4:19.77.