2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018)

Podium:

In one of the most thrilling races we’ve seen so far at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, both the USA and Australia blew away the Jr Pan Pacs Record in the girls 4×200 free relay. The previous record stood at 7:57.93, held by the American squad from 2018. The U.S. team of Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, and Erin Gemmell got into the finish in 7:54.70, with Australia in tow at 7:55.85.

It seemed through 700m of the race that Australia was going to be unstoppable. Jamie Perkins got them out to a fantastic start, splitting 1:57.64 on the lead-off, while American Kayla Wilson led off in 2:00.01. Australia would grow their lead by another half a second through legs 3 and 4, giving anchor Milla Jansen a 3.18-second lead when she dove in. That lead would prove to be nothing more than a minor inconvenience for U.S. anchor Erin Gemmell, who threw down a shockingly fast 1:54.86 to pass Jansen, and actually built a lead of 1.15 seconds before the finish.

Gemmell’s split was exceptionally fast, blowing away the 1:56.15 she swam to win the individual girls 200 free and establish a new Championship Record last night. It’s by far the fastest 200 free of Gemmell’s young career. Her flat-start best time comes in at 1:56.14, a time which she swam a month ago at U.S. Nationals. For context, Gemmell’s split would have been the 5th fastest split in the final of the women’s 4×200 free relay at the World Championships earlier this summer. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, Gemmell’s split tonight would have been the 4th fastest split in the final.

Here is a split comparison between the U.S. and Australia’s relays tonight, as well as the previous Jr Pan Pacs Record relay from 2018:

Gemmell’s anchor truly was the difference maker for the U.S. tonight. Notably, Australia was faster on each of the first 3 legs of the race tonight. All 4 of Australia’s splits were under 2:00 as well. Similarly, the previous record relay had all 4 legs under 2:00, however, none of the swimmers on that team were under 1:59.