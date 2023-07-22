Matt Salig Joins the Wilton Y Wahoos as Co-Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics

Announcement courtesy of Wilton Y Wahoos

The Wilton Y Wahoos (Wilton, CT) named Matt Salig as Co- Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics and Head National Team Coach effective in September.

A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Salig joins the Wilton Y Wahoos from La Salle University (Philadelphia, PA) where he served as the Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator. He helped to lead the Explorer men’s and women’s teams to 10 program records during their 2022-2023 campaign.

Prior to his time at La Salle, Matt served as the Assistant Coach at Amherst College (Amherst, MA) where he helped coach the Mammoths to a third-place finish at the 2022 NESCAC Championships, and the Women’s team to a 12th place finish at the 2022 DIII NCAA Championships. He was awarded the Jean Freeman Scholarship which is granted by the CSCAA to assistant coaches whose exceptional contributions have brought recognition to their institution through leadership, integrity, honesty, competitive attitude, and personal graciousness. Prior to Amherst Matt was a Volunteer Assistant at Penn State (State College, PA)

Matt grew up in YMCA swimming starting at Lionville Community YMCA and continuing through his high school career with Upper Main Line YMCA. He has 17 YMCA Swimming National Championship titles (individual, relay and team) and qualified for the 2012 US Olympic Swimming Trials in the 200 butterfly.

Matt graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Bioengineering. He also has a Master of Science degree in Bioengineering with a concentration in Medical Product Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and spent five years in the medical device industry prior to switching to full-time coaching.

Matt Salig replaces Joe Bonk who recently was announced as an Assistant Coach at the University of Virginia.

The Wilton Y Wahoos were formed in 1972 and have won 34 YMCA (Men’s, Women’s or combined) National titles.