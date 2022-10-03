Matt Fallon Opens 2022-2023 Season with Blistering 200 Breast at Intrasquad Meet

Penn Red vs. Blue (Intrasquad)

September 30, 2022

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

50 yards, intrasquad

No full results available

NCAA title contender Matthew Fallon opened up his 2022-2023 campaign for the University of Pennsylvania with a lightning-fast swim in the 200 yard breaststroke.

The 19-year old sophomore swam for the “red” team in Penn’s annual intrasquad blue vs. red meet last weekend, marking a 1:52.33 in his specialty event.

Fallon swam sparingly in the fall semester last season, and Penn didn’t publicize a 2021 intrasquad, so it’s hard to fully contextualize this swim, but there are a few perspectives worth examining.

One is that his best non-taper time in the 200 breaststroke last season was 1:55.53 at the team’s season-opening dual meet against Brown on November 13. Three weeks later, he swam 1:49.71 at the Zippy Invite, and he peaked at NCAAs in prelims with a 1:49.03. He added a bit to finish 3rd at NCAAs in 1:49.16.

The other perspective is that the fastest official time in the 200 yard breaststroke last season through the end of November, which includes some but not all mid-season invites, was 1:52.44.

Over the summer, Fallon won the US National Championship in the 200 meter breaststroke in 2:07.91. That meet is not to be confused with the US International Team Trials in May, which Fallon did not compete in because of conflicts with his academic schedule at Penn. His 2:07.91, though, would have won the 200 breast by almost a second at that meet.

The Penn men are coming off a third-place finish at last year’s Ivy League Championships, which was a huge leap from their 7th-place finish at the last championship in 2020.

Other notable results include a 4:47.77 in the 500 free from Anna Kalandadze. That’s almost as fast as the 4:46.98 that she swam to place 49th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (about three seconds off her season best). Penn sophomore Vanessa Chong also swam 54.26 in the 100 yard fly, which is within a second of her lifetime best done in her senior season of high school.