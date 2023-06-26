Matt Bowe on “Dream come true” Hire as Head Coach of Michigan Swimming & Diving

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Matt Bowe was just named as head swim coach of the University of Michigan, a storied program both at the Olympic and NCAA level. Bowe, a native of Great Britain, coached in Michigan (Eastern Michigan University) as his first coaching role in the United States and had fond memories of the area. The Cal associate reveals that even though he had promised Cal head coach Dave Durden 2 years, it was with the caveat that if the Micigan head coaching vacancy opened, Bowe would pursue it.

