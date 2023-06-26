Not-So-Wild Speculation for the Next Northwestern Swimming Head Coach

Northwestern head swimming & diving coach Katie Robinson took the associate head coaching gig at Stanford last week, which opens up yet another big Power 5 position this summer. Initial returns indicated that this would be a relatively-calm trip around the carousel, but it has turned into kind of a wild ride.

We’ve run through all of the ‘usual suspects’ in so many articles, so for the Northwestern gig, we’ll focus in on three possible hires that don’t feel that wild.

The focus is heavily on people with Big Ten experience. The ‘it thing’ to do in the Power 5 lately seems to be to hire head coaches with experience in a conference, and so that will guide a lot of the speculation below.

In no particular order:

1. Kristy King, Associate Head Coach, Wisconsin

Wisconsin is where Northwestern wants to be. A few NCAA Champions, rising in the conference, making lots of noise at nationals, and King is credited with a big chunk of that, especially on the women’s side, where most of the national success has been.

Big Ten experience and overlapping recruiting circles with “Chicago’s Big Ten school” makes her attractive. Northwestern has also done well with “female head coach of a combined program” as a differentiator, so the administration might want to keep that rolling.

There was a lot of speculation that King was heading to Stanford. There are still lots of rumors circulating that King has definitely found another job (it’s not clear where), and Wisconsin posted an opening for an assistant two weeks ago (which is kind of when Robinson was pretty sure she was leaving Northwestern). With teams able to expand coaching staffs, postings for assistants doesn’t mean what it used to, but there’s some smoke here.

She’s a Green Bay native, went to school at Wisconsin, and has coached at Michigan, Iowa, and George Mason. She’s got deep Big Ten and midwestern roots, and if she wants a head coaching job close to home, this might be an opportunity too good to pass up for her.

King and Northwestern seems like the serendipitous pairing here.

2. Dr. Josh White, Associate Head Coach, University of Michigan (for now?)

When Dr. Josh White didn’t get the head coaching job at Michigan (Matt Bowe did), it was clear that it was time for him to move on, if he ever wants to become a head coach. I’m sure Matt Bowe would love to keep on such a qualified distance coach, but White should be looking at all available jobs (including Bowe’s old job at Cal).

But what about Northwestern? His reputation in the conference is solid, he’s got tons of experience at a high level of coaching, and Northwestern has taken a lot of chances in hiring before. The Wildcats have a lot of good pieces and some great recruiting classes coming in, so a White hire could capture some of that momentum before it escapes back into the marketplace because of familiarity.

3. Byron Tansel, Associate Head Coach, Louisville

The widespread speculation is that Tansel will be joining his former Ohio State colleague Bowe at Michigan. But that was before this Northwestern job opened up.

Tansel has experience in the conference and was an associate head coach at a program, Louisville, that finished 4th at NCAAs last year on the women’s side and 13th on the men’s side. There he jumped into a similar spot, having to quickly fill in holes on a staff that had several coaches leave for bigger jobs last offseason, but still had plenty of talent and quality that it needed to capitalize on.

It feels like Tansel is coming back to the Big Ten one way or another, though.