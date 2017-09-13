Marshall Announces Kaitlyn Ferguson As Head Assistant Coach

Press Release courtesy of Marshall Athletics.

The Marshall University swimming and diving program and head coach Bill Tramel have announced the addition of Kaitlyn Ferguson as the new head assistant coach.

Ferguson joins the Thundering Herd after three seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State of the Big Ten Conference. During that span, Penn State enjoyed two straight Top 20 NCAA finishes and a third season in the Top 25. Penn State garnered multiple NCAA first-team All-American honors and an individual Big Ten Champion.

“I can not be happier to add Kaitlyn to our staff,” Tramel said. “When I first met Kaitlyn, I sensed an immediate chemistry. She is smart and thinks like a champion, qualities I value. She is a winner, a Big Ten Champion and she shares my vision for our team. Kaitlyn understands what it takes to achieve lofty goals because she has been successful so many times herself. I have no doubt Kaitlyn will be an excellent partner in our chase for a Conference USA team championship.”

Ferguson began her coaching career with the Badger Swim Club in New York. While working with the elite senior team she coached a variety of swimmers ranging from sectional qualifiers to Olympic trial qualifiers. She served as head coach for the Badger Swim Club at USA Junior Nationals.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Marshall University Swim and Dive staff,” Ferguson said. “I think that this is a very exhilarating chapter in the history of Marshall Swimming and Diving and I would like to thank Coach Tramel for inviting me to be a part of it.”

As a swimmer, Ferguson was a two-time US Olympic Trials qualifier in both backstrokes in 2004 and 2008. Her highest Olympic Trials finish was 17th. During her collegiate career, Ferguson competed four years at Penn State University and was a member of the 2006 Big Ten Championship team. Ferguson was an NCAA Championship qualifier where she earned honorable mention All-America honors. A native of Mamaroneck, N.Y., Ferguson earned a degree in kinesiology from Penn State.