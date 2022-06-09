Mariah Denigan and Zach Apple Among Headliners for 94th Ohio Valley Championships

94th Ohio Valley Championships 2022

June 9-11, 2022

Lakeside Swim Club, Louisville, KY

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile: “94th Ohio Valley Championships 2022”

Psych Sheet

Lakeside Swim Club is hosting the 94th Ohio Valley Championships this weekend in Louisville. The meet is featuring some high level club teams, including host Lakeside, SwimAtlanta, and Carmel Swim Club, as well as a handful of college teams, including Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, NC State, and DII McKendree.

Indiana’s Mariah Denigan, a member of the U.S. Open Water World Championships Team in the 10K, is one of the top women’s swimmers entered in the meet. Denigan comes in as the top seed in the women’s 400 IM (4:40.62), 1500 free (16:13.09), 400 free (4:12.23), and 800 free (8:28.15). IU’s Mikey Calvillo is another top swimmer in the meet, entering as the top seed in the men’s 400 IM (4:16.98), 1500 free (15:23.03), 400 free (3:51.36), and 800 free (8:01.14).

Cardinal Aquatics 17-year-old Rye Ulett is the top seed in both women’s backstroke events. She leads a tight field in the 100 back, with Kentucky’s Caitlin Brooks, NC State’s Annabel Crush, Louisville’s Paige Hetrick, Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer, and Indiana’s Anna Peplowski all seeded with a second of Ulett. In the 200 back, the young Ulett is the fastest seed by a larger margin, entering with her personal best of 2:09.70, which makes her the only swimmer in the field to have been under 2:11.

In the men’s backstrokes, NC State’s Hunter Tapp is the top seed. Tapp has been 1:56.76 in the 200 back, a time which earned him a 4th place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II last summer. Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni is listed as the top seed in the men’s 100 back, but his time is incorrect. Fantoni is entered with a 51.18, a time which is well under the World Record. Fantoni’s personal best is 53.72, which is slightly slower than Tapp’s 53.45.

IU pro swimmer Zach Apple is set to race this weekend as well, entering as the top seed in the men’s 50 free, 100 free and 200 free. Apple raced at the International Team Trials at the end of April, making the ‘A’ final in the 100 free, but finishing 8th to fall short of qualifying for the World Championships roster. His swims were a little off in April, coming in at 48.52 in the 100 free, and 1:49.44 in the 200 free, a time which didn’t make it out of prelims. We’ll see how close Apple can be to those times this weekend.

Another swimmer to look out for is Lakeside Swim Club 14-year-old Charlotte Crush, who has been on fire over the past year. Crush is entered in 8 events this weekend, most notably the 100 fly, 50 free, and 100 back. The youngster is already sub-1:00 in the 100 fly, having swum a 59.91 at the International Team Trials in April. Crush also swam her personal best in the 100 back at the International Team Trials, clocking a 1:02.06. There’s reason to believe she could be faster than that now, since Crush got down to 51.96 in the yards 100 back in March. Similarly, Crush swam her personal best of 26.29 in the 50 free in April, but given her 22.14 SCY personal best, there’s reason to believe she could be a 25-point LCM 50 freestyler.