Manuel Shocks The World, Wins 100 Free Gold In American Record Fashion

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting the world record leading off the 400 free relay on day 1, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was considered a slam dunk to win 100 free gold. Simone Manuel was one of the front-runners for silver, but she did the unthinkable in the final.

Sjostrom was out fast, under world record pace in 24.75, but Manuel began making up ground on the last 25. She closed with every stroke, and at the touch she edged Sjostrom by four one-hundredths of a second, 52.27 to 52.31.

Manuel shatters the American record, which Mallory Comerford set leading off the 400 free relay in 52.59. Manuel’s old record stood at 52.70, which she set winning Olympic gold last summer when she also upset a massive favorite, Aussie Cate Campbell.

Manuel also jumps from 8th to 4th on the all-time top performers list, trailing only Sjostrom, Campbell, and Britta Steffen. It was also the 6th fastest performance in history.

This marks the first U.S. gold in the event since Jenny Thompson won in 1998. This comes just a day after Caeleb Dressel became the first American man to win the title since 2001.

Pernille Blume broke the Danish record for the third consecutive time, clocking 52.69 to win bronze over Comerford (52.77). She makes her way onto the all-time top performers list in 8th.

Top Ten All-Time Performers  – Women’s 100 Free

1 Sarah Sjostrom 51.71
2 Cate Campbell 52.06
3 Britta Steffen 52.07
4 Simone Manuel 52.27
5 Bronte Campbell 52.52
6 Mallory Comerford 52.59
7 Libby Trickett 52.62
8 Pernille Blume 52.69
9 Femke Heemskerk 52.69
10 Penny Oleksiak 52.70

41 Comments on "Manuel Shocks The World, Wins 100 Free Gold In American Record Fashion"

Dee

Not me boo

Vote Up20-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 57 minutes ago
BSD

Didn’t shock me either

Vote Up12-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 51 minutes ago
target

When Simone walked out without a smile to the crowd, I knew there was fire in her eyes and sure enough..

Vote Up15-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 45 minutes ago
Not smiling

Smiling doesn’t win gold medals!!!!!

Vote Up11-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours 17 minutes ago
Dee

If I was fastest in a race over 100m by almost a second and some guy walked out smiling… I’d be like “What’s this guy got…” – I bet it does

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago
swammerjammer

Me either. Simone Manual is a superstar and showed the world…again!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Joe

Didn’t she just win the Olympics last year in this event haha.

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 50 minutes ago
Friuti

Any stats on the last time the US won the men’s and women’s 100 free? Olympics or WC?

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
2 hours 49 minutes ago
swammer

1991 World Championships in Perth, Australia.
Biondi and Nicole Haislett win for the U.S.

Vote Up250Vote Down Reply
2 hours 46 minutes ago
About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

