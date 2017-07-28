Manuel Shocks The World, Wins 100 Free Gold In American Record Fashion

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After setting the world record leading off the 400 free relay on day 1, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom was considered a slam dunk to win 100 free gold. Simone Manuel was one of the front-runners for silver, but she did the unthinkable in the final.

Sjostrom was out fast, under world record pace in 24.75, but Manuel began making up ground on the last 25. She closed with every stroke, and at the touch she edged Sjostrom by four one-hundredths of a second, 52.27 to 52.31.

Manuel shatters the American record, which Mallory Comerford set leading off the 400 free relay in 52.59. Manuel’s old record stood at 52.70, which she set winning Olympic gold last summer when she also upset a massive favorite, Aussie Cate Campbell.

Manuel also jumps from 8th to 4th on the all-time top performers list, trailing only Sjostrom, Campbell, and Britta Steffen. It was also the 6th fastest performance in history.

This marks the first U.S. gold in the event since Jenny Thompson won in 1998. This comes just a day after Caeleb Dressel became the first American man to win the title since 2001.

Pernille Blume broke the Danish record for the third consecutive time, clocking 52.69 to win bronze over Comerford (52.77). She makes her way onto the all-time top performers list in 8th.

Top Ten All-Time Performers – Women’s 100 Free