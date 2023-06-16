Manaudou On 50 Free Title: “I Try To Show The Younger Swimmers That I’m Still Here”

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of competition at the 2023 French Elite Championships wrapped up last night from Rennes which means we only have one more session of finals to transpire.

Hear what the medalists had to say about their performances with their post-race reflections provided by the French Swimming Federation (FFN).

Emma Terebo, women’s 200m back gold medalist (2:09.35)

“Already this morning it was a great relief to see that I was able to make time for the Worlds. But we had to confirm it tonight and I’m really happy. There were moments of doubt after the 100m backstroke, but there was no time to question everything. I was determined, motivated I told myself that the 200m was in two days and that it was not over. I had to bounce back and show that it wasn’t the end. This morning, I said to myself that to restore my confidence and go calmly in the final, I had to get back in place and go there with control. I was at full speed this morning, but easier than tonight (laughs). My goal in Fukuoka will be to reach the final, that’s all I’m aiming for.”

Léon Marchand, men’s 400m IM gold medalist (4:10.57)

“It’s not easy to compete in a 400m medley after five days of competition. We had to work hard in the morning to be well placed this evening. I wanted to swim below 4’10 and unfortunately I didn’t, but I was close. It stings especially since I’m not in my best shape at the moment. My family is present in the stands and that gives me a lot of strength. I try to use it also during my races. It’s good to be able to push when you’re not at your best.”

Mélanie Henique, women’s 50m fly gold medalist (25.24)

“I’m happy, I had a good race. It seemed easier to me without breathing. I feel closer to the water, flatter. We are looking forward to this summer. It’s my best time of the season and eight hundredths off the French record then we’re going straight to 24 seconds. What I worked on in the 50m freestyle automatically transfers to the butterfly. I don’t necessarily need to work on it, I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s more natural. I feel that it is falling into place. We are prepared but not 100% for these championships. It feels really good to do these performances and I’m so happy to have won the 50m freestyle and butterfly. We’re coming back strong!”

Florent Manaudou, men’s 50m free gold medalist (21.62)

“This title is a pleasure because it’s been a while since I had one. I’m a little disappointed not to swim a little faster. But I wanted to change things and see how what would happen. I still have a lot of work to do for the world championships. I wanted to swim 21.5 in France to go to 21.3 at the Worlds. Maxime is not just anyone. He’s one of my biggest competitors. very cool, we get along very well and we try to show the youngest that we are still here. It was cool to swim in front of Laure (Manaudou, present in Rennes), it had been a while since she had come to watch me swim. I hope she will be there next year. I don’t think she’s coming to Japan, it’s a bit far (laughs), but in any case in Chartres (place of the 2024 French championships), I hope she will be there.”

Maxime Grousset, men’s 50m free silver medalist (21.78)

“It was a good duel and above all a good time. Before the world championships, it’s important to experience this kind of race. It was really good tonight. »

Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, women’s 800m free gold medalist (8:27.52)

“I’m happy but the time isn’t very good. I hope it will be better at the world championships. Mentally it’s not easy because it’s been a long time since I raced in a competition with so much at stake. The most important will be the Worlds and I hope it will be better there. There are a lot of people in the audience at this competition. I hope they think well of me. It’s really important to me. I hear them applaud me during my races and it does me a lot of good.”