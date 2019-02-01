Malaysia Expected To Lose RM5 Million After Para Cancellation

A report suggests that the Sarawak state in Malaysia is expected to lose at least five million Malaysian ringgit (or about $1.2 million in U.S. Dollars) after being stripped of hosting rights for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) took the hosting rights away from Malaysia when the country refused to grant visas to Israeli athletes competing in the event. That development happened last week on the heels of a report by Israeli news outlet YNet that said Israeli para-swimmers were being denied visas for the event.

Per The Malay Mail, a report conservatively estimated the losses to local hotels at RM1.5 million – that number came from John Teo, the secretary-general of the local chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels.

“Two weeks’ worth of hotel guest volume gone suddenly, it will certainly have a big impact on the hotel industry, it will be difficult for hotels to find such a big volume of guests in a short time to fill up the gap,” he said in the report. Teo also mentioned several more industries that would be affected, including travel agencies, restaurants and airlines.

Malaysia had been preparing to host the event for two years, but the IPC said the nation’s change in leadership in May of 2018 changed the situation.

“All World Championships must be open to all eligible athletes and nations to compete safely and free from discrimination,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons. “When a host country excludes athletes from a particular nation, for political reasons, then we have absolutely no alternative but to look for a new Championships host.”