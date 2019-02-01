Prepping For Tokyo: KNZB Swim Cup – The Hague Will Have AM Finals

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced that the finals of one of its upcoming Swim Cups will take place in the morning, mimicking the timing of the 2020 Olympic Games finals in Tokyo.

The Swim Cup in The Hague is scheduled for April 4th-7th, while the Swim Cup in Eindhoven is taking place the following weekend on April 12th-14th. It’s The Hague which will be having the finals in the morning, giving competitors the unique opportunity to practice finals at an elite level in the build-up to Tokyo where finals will also be in the morning.

Marcel Wouda, head coach of the Dutch swimmers, says ''Since my swimmers and staff-members are always trying to make a difference with the small aspects of racing, I think it's a very good decision to practice with swimming morning finals in The Hague. From the moment we knew that the finals in Tokyo could be held in the morning, we want to let our swimmers get used to also be at their best in the morning hours.''

Most of the top Dutch swimmers will swim at least one or two morning finals in The Hague, before traveling back to Eindhoven, for their last opportunity to qualify for the World Championships in Gwangju this summer.