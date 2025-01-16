Madrid’s M86 Pool To Undergo €12 Million Renovation

Centro de Natación Mundial 86, a premier competition pool in Madrid that was once the world’s largest aquatic center, will begin a €12 million ($12.3 million USD) renovation project this year.

The pool, which received 840,000 visitors in 2024, will undergo interior changes in the first of a two-phase renovation project at the end of 2025. Changes include renovation to the electricity and air conditioning system and a “modernization” of the pool itself. In 2026 and 2027, the second phase will focus on the building’s exterior and office space.

Madrid’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Sports will fund the project.

“[The pool] will be a completely renovated infrastructure and prepared to host national and international competitions, thus strengthening swimming in Madrid,” said the Ministry’s head, Mariano de Parco Serrano (translated from Spanish).

Centro de Natación Mundial 86, also known as M86, got its name by being the host pool of the 1986 World Championships. At over 23,000 square meters, it was at the time the world’s largest aquatic center (it is now over 30,000). It remains a premiere venue for Spanish swimming, most recently hosting the 2024 Spanish Short Course National Championships.

There is not yet information available on how the renovation will affect the pool’s space or operating hours. The pool’s website can be found here.