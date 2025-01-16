Northwestern Sweeps Events at Dual Meet with Southern Indiana

Northwestern vs Southern Indiana

Chicago, IL

January 10, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores: Women: Northwestern 199 –- Southern Indiana 42 Men: Northwestern 199 – Southern Indiana 42



Northwestern started their dual meet weekend with a win over Southern Indiana, sweeping all the events. They elected to swim a shortened meet format, competin no 200s of stroke and no 1000 freestyle.

Women’s Recap:

Northwestern swept the events versus Southern Indiana, and on the women’s side nobody won more than one event, and the only champions who competed in multiple individual events were the divers.

There were three female swimmers who competed on all three winning ‘A’ relays for Northwestern, and two of them also won an individual event, Sophie Martin and Nikki Venema. The 200 medley relay went to the team of Grey Davis (25.31), Martin (27.48), Venema (23.85), and Lindsay Ervin (22.18) with their time of 1:38.82.

The 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay consisted of the same swimmers with Amy Pan replacing Grey Davis. Ervin (22.39), Venema (22.63), Martin (23.27), and Pan (22.40) won the 200 free relay in 1:30.69. They swam in the exact same order for the 400 freestyle relay (Ervin 50.32; Venema 49.96; Martin 50.14, and Pan 50.16) finishing in 3:20.58.

Martin, a freshman, won the 100 fly in 52.53 to mark her first ever time swimming the event short course, and Venema, a grad student, won the 500 in 4:55.83 for her first time swimming it this season.

Ervin was the other swimmer who was on all three ‘A’ relays, and she placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke at 55.38, just behind teammate Bri Deierlein‘s 54.24, and Pan, who swam on two of the three relays, won the 50 freestyle in 23.40.

Other Northwestern Individual Event Winners:

Southern Indiana’s highest event finish came from sophomore Hayden Shurtz, who finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.68. Shurtz also picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 IM, swimming 2:10.27

They had one other 3rd place finish in fellow sophomore Caiya Cooper who placed 3rd in the 100 free at 54.72.

Men’s Recap:

Same as the women, the Northwestern men won all of the events, but this time, many of the individual event winners swam and won multiple events.

Sophomores Cade Duncan and Stuart Seymour both won one individual event and swam on all three of the Northwestern ‘A’ relays. The 200 medley relay of Seymour (21.43), Tyler Lu (24.27), Chris Leung (21.01), and Duncan (19.69) went 1:26.40 to finish a second-and-a-half ahead of Northwestern’s ‘B’.

On the 200 freestyle relay, they subbed out Chris Leung for Connor Schuster and went 1:18.99 with the team of Seymor (19.99), Duncan (19.48), Schuster (19.60), and Lu (19.92).

The 400 freestyle relay saw Malachi Cohen take the place of Tyler Lu and a new order with Duncan (44.25), Seymour (43.72), Schuster (44.41), and Cohen (45.11) swimming 2:57.49, finishing more than three seconds ahead of the Northwestern ‘B’

Duncan also won the 100 back in a new personal best of 47.67, dropping from the 48.20 he went in March 2023.

Seymour won the 200 IM in 1:46.25 which was more than two seconds faster than his previous best of 1:48.95 from last January.

Senior Tyler Lu, who swam on two of the relays, was one of three two-individual event winners, winning the 200 free and 100 fly. His 200 free was 1:38.81, an add from his previous best of 1:37.43, and his 100 fly was a new best time of 47.73, dropping almost two seconds from his 49.35 from May 2021.

Freshman Josh Staples was the other swimmer to win two individual events, taking first in the 100 free and 100 breast. He went 45.93 in the 100 free, just off the 45.80 he went in October. In his 100 breast, he swam 54.46, dropping from 54.87 he went at the Wolfpack Elite Invitational.

Kyle Ly won both diving events for Northwestern. His 3-meter score of 353.48 won the event by more than 40 points ahead of 2nd place Ryan Augustine’s 296.55. In the 1-meter event, Ly’s score of 323.93 won the event and came in seven points ahead of Adam Cohen’s 316.58.

The final individual events went to Gal Shlegel (50 free, 20.49) and Tristan Prizler (500 free, 4:30.22).

Southern Indiana had a few strong swims as well, earning two top-three finishes.

Sam Smith picked up 3rd in the 100 fly, swimming 51.59 in the event to improve on his season best from the 52.81 he went in October, and Caleb Davis went 59.89 to finish 3rd in the 100 breast.

They also saw a few new season best times. Gabe Groves went 21.74 improving from the 21.85 he went in November, and 500 freestyler Justin Knauf dropped from his season best of 4:54.19 to go 4:51.30.