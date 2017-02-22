Longhorn Women Down A&M’s Larson-Era Big 12 200 Medley Record

2017 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

We knew to expect something big from the Texas women at this meet, and their season is shaping up to be one of the great NCAA comeback stories of our time. What other team in history has finished fifteenth at an NCAA Championships and then come back less than a year later to snap the national defending champions’ 22-year home win streak?

And now, after just one race of the 2017 Big 12 Championships, the team has begun to deliver, taking down Texas A&M’s 200 medley relay record in their first swim of the meet.

Earlier tonight, the team of senior Tasija Karosas, senior Madisyn Cox, sophomore Remedy Rule, and junior Rebecca Millard came together for 1:35.39 to set a new Big 12 record, outdoing the old 1:36.02 mark set by Texas A&M at the 2012 Big 12s, back when the Aggies were still part of the conference. You can see a split comparison below:

As evidenced here, Tasija Karosas and Rebecca Millard made the biggest gains for the Texas team compared to the A&M record, although Madisyn Cox‘s ability to hold with Breeja Larson‘s split (just months before Larson would pull off a huge 100 breast Olympic Trials upset over Rebecca Soni and head off to the London Olympics), is no small feat. This race is evidence of an exciting meet to come, so, even if the team title is all-but-decided, keep your eyes on on Austin this weekend.