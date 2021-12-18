Liendo Cracks 50 Free Canadian Record Twice, Record #10 and #11 for Canada

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIS

World Record: 20.16 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 20.26 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 20.98 – SIMONS Kenzo (NED) 22 DEC 2019

Canadian 19-year-old Josh Liendo finished 2nd in semifinals of the men’s 50 free tonight, clocking a 20.88. Liendo has been fantastic through the first 2 rounds of the event, posting a new personal best of 21.01 in prelims, before bringing that time under 21 seconds here in semis. His prelims swim blew away the previous Canadian Record of 21.34, which was held by Brent Hayden. So, Liendo broke the record twice today, marking his 3rd and 4th individual national records of the week.

Canada has been tearing its national records down all week. Liendo’s performances mark the 10th and 11th Canadian Records of the meet. Here is a breakdown of the 11 Canadian Records that have gone down so far this week.

Canadian Records Through Day 3 Of Short Course Worlds