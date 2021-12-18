Li Bingjie Downs 800 FR Championship Record (8:02.90), #7 Performance All-Time

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 7:59.34 – BELMONTE Mireia (ESP) 10 AUG 2013

Championship Record: 8:03.41 – BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia (ESP) 4 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 7:59.44 – WANG Jianjiahe (CHN) 6 OCT 2018

Top 3:

Chinese 19-year-old Li Bingjie cranked out a massive personal best on her way to winning Gold in the women’s 800 free tonight in Abu Dhabi. Of course, the 800 free had a tumultuous period of time between prelims and finals, with Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh pulling out of finals, and American 15-year-old Katie Grimes being removed due to COVID protocols. McIntosh and Grimes were both potential medalists in the event, and while it would have been exciting to see the 15-year-olds in this finals field, Bingjie’s 8:02.90 was a phenomenal swim nonetheless.

For Bingjie, the performance marked a personal best by 5.91 seconds. Her previous best of 8:09.81 was set back in 2018. Not only was the swim a personal best, but Bingjie downed the Championship Record of 8:03.41 held by Mireia Belmonte as well. With the swim, Bingjie is now the 5th-fastest performer all time in the women’s SCM 800 free, and her 8:02.90 is the #7 performance all-time.

Bingjie is coming off a successful summer, capped off by a Bronze medal in the 400 free at the Tokyo Olympics. Her swim of 4:01.08 marked a new Chinese Record and Asian Record. She was also a member of the Chinese 4×200 free relay in Tokyo, which won Gold and broke the World Record.