2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2’s highlights were headlined by Team Sweden’s new world record in the Women’s 4×50-meter Medley Relay. Louise Hansson led off that relay and added a second gold to her haul with a first place finish in the 100-meter backstroke as well.

Among the other highlights were Shaine Casas‘ gold in the 100-meter backstroke, where he beat out second-place Kliment Kolesnikov by .23 seconds. 18-year-old Huang Sunwoo won the 200-meter freestyle by an even smaller margin, out-touching Aleksandr Shchegolev by .03.

Watch all day 2 finals races below, courtesy of Eurovision’s All Aquatics. Click on the link to be taken to the video.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Finals

Gold: Sweden, 1:42.38 (new WR)

Silver: USA, 1:43.61

Bronze: Netherlands, 1:44.03

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca28be4b03730b2d52439?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 100 Back Finals

Men's 100 Back Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca452e4b03730b2d5244e?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

Gold: Yufei Zhang (CHN), 2:03.01

Silver: Charlotte Hook (USA), 2:04.35

Bronze: Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:04.88

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca4c1e4b095ee6529ff37?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 100 Breaststroke Finals

Gold: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.70

Silver: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.80

Bronze: Nic Fink (USA), 55.87

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca645e4b095ee6529ff3e?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Finals

Gold: Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 29.34

Silver: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.50

Bronze: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 29.55

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca79be4b095ee6529ff43?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 200 Free Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb203e4b095ee6529ff8f?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 100 Backstroke Finals

Gold: Louise Hansson (SWE), 55.20

Silver: Kylie Masse (CAN), 55.22

Bronze: Katharine Berkoff (USA), 55.40

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb644e4b03730b2d524d0?lastWatchedIndex=0

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay

Gold: Canada, 1:28.55

Silver: Netherlands, 1:28.61

Bronze: Russia, 1:28.97

Video:https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb7bee4b03730b2d524e7?lastWatchedIndex=0