Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Sweden’s Women Set World Record in 4×50 Medley Relay (Day 2 Race Videos)

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2’s highlights were headlined by Team Sweden’s new world record in the Women’s 4×50-meter Medley Relay. Louise Hansson led off that relay and added a second gold to her haul with a first place finish in the 100-meter backstroke as well.

Among the other highlights were Shaine Casas‘ gold in the 100-meter backstroke, where he beat out second-place Kliment Kolesnikov by .23 seconds. 18-year-old Huang Sunwoo won the 200-meter freestyle by an even smaller margin, out-touching Aleksandr Shchegolev by .03.

Watch all day 2 finals races below, courtesy of Eurovision’s All Aquatics. Click on the link to be taken to the video.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Finals

  • Gold: Sweden, 1:42.38 (new WR)
  • Silver: USA, 1:43.61
  • Bronze: Netherlands, 1:44.03

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca28be4b03730b2d52439?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 100 Back Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca452e4b03730b2d5244e?lastWatchedIndex=0Video

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

  • Gold: Yufei Zhang (CHN), 2:03.01
  • Silver: Charlotte Hook (USA), 2:04.35
  • Bronze: Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:04.88

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca4c1e4b095ee6529ff37?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 100 Breaststroke Finals

  • Gold: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.70
  • Silver: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.80
  • Bronze: Nic Fink (USA), 55.87

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca645e4b095ee6529ff3e?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Finals

  • Gold: Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 29.34
  • Silver: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.50
  • Bronze: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 29.55

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca79be4b095ee6529ff43?lastWatchedIndex=0

Men’s 200 Free Finals

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb203e4b095ee6529ff8f?lastWatchedIndex=0

Women’s 100 Backstroke Finals

  • Gold: Louise Hansson (SWE), 55.20
  • Silver: Kylie Masse (CAN), 55.22
  • Bronze: Katharine Berkoff (USA), 55.40

Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb644e4b03730b2d524d0?lastWatchedIndex=0

Mixed 4×50 Free Relay

  • Gold: Canada, 1:28.55
  • Silver: Netherlands, 1:28.61
  • Bronze: Russia, 1:28.97

Video:https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb7bee4b03730b2d524e7?lastWatchedIndex=0

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!