2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
- Prize Money
Day 2’s highlights were headlined by Team Sweden’s new world record in the Women’s 4×50-meter Medley Relay. Louise Hansson led off that relay and added a second gold to her haul with a first place finish in the 100-meter backstroke as well.
Among the other highlights were Shaine Casas‘ gold in the 100-meter backstroke, where he beat out second-place Kliment Kolesnikov by .23 seconds. 18-year-old Huang Sunwoo won the 200-meter freestyle by an even smaller margin, out-touching Aleksandr Shchegolev by .03.
Watch all day 2 finals races below, courtesy of Eurovision’s All Aquatics. Click on the link to be taken to the video.
Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Finals
- Gold: Sweden, 1:42.38 (new WR)
- Silver: USA, 1:43.61
- Bronze: Netherlands, 1:44.03
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca28be4b03730b2d52439?lastWatchedIndex=0
Men’s 100 Back Finals
- Gold: Shaine Casas (USA), 49.23
- Silver: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 49.46
- Bronze: Robert Glinta (ROU), 49.60
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca452e4b03730b2d5244e?lastWatchedIndex=0Video
Women’s 200 Fly Finals
- Gold: Yufei Zhang (CHN), 2:03.01
- Silver: Charlotte Hook (USA), 2:04.35
- Bronze: Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:04.88
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca4c1e4b095ee6529ff37?lastWatchedIndex=0
Men’s 100 Breaststroke Finals
- Gold: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.70
- Silver: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.80
- Bronze: Nic Fink (USA), 55.87
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca645e4b095ee6529ff3e?lastWatchedIndex=0
Women’s 50 Breaststroke Finals
- Gold: Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 29.34
- Silver: Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 29.50
- Bronze: Sophie Hansson (SWE), 29.55
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bca79be4b095ee6529ff43?lastWatchedIndex=0
Men’s 200 Free Finals
- Gold: Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 1:41.60
- Silver: Aleksandr Shchegolev (RUS), 1:41.63
- Bronze: Danas Rapsys (LTU), 1:41.73
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb203e4b095ee6529ff8f?lastWatchedIndex=0
Women’s 100 Backstroke Finals
- Gold: Louise Hansson (SWE), 55.20
- Silver: Kylie Masse (CAN), 55.22
- Bronze: Katharine Berkoff (USA), 55.40
Video: https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb644e4b03730b2d524d0?lastWatchedIndex=0
Mixed 4×50 Free Relay
- Gold: Canada, 1:28.55
- Silver: Netherlands, 1:28.61
- Bronze: Russia, 1:28.97
Video:https://aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv/player/vod/61bcb7bee4b03730b2d524e7?lastWatchedIndex=0