Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand after Ft Lauderdale: “I didn’t know where I was before the meet… now I know”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Leon Marchand got his first LCM race reps of 2025 in at the Ft Lauderdale Pro Swim last weekend. Marchand didn’t win a single race, having tight battles in both the 200 and 400 IM but ultimately touching 2nd in both. After the meet, Marchand reflected that his goal for the weekend was just to see where he was at with racing and now he has done that.

***First portion of the interview is in English, second portion is in French***

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!