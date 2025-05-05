Leon Marchand after Ft Lauderdale: “I didn’t know where I was before the meet… now I know”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Leon Marchand got his first LCM race reps of 2025 in at the Ft Lauderdale Pro Swim last weekend. Marchand didn’t win a single race, having tight battles in both the 200 and 400 IM but ultimately touching 2nd in both. After the meet, Marchand reflected that his goal for the weekend was just to see where he was at with racing and now he has done that.

***First portion of the interview is in English, second portion is in French***