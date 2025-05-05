Cal Bear Humberto Najera Nabs Two Mexican Records In Greece

2025 ACROPOLIS SWIM OPEN

In addition to multiple Greek records biting the dust over the weekend at the 2025 Acropolis Swim Open, a pair of Mexican marks fell at the hands of Humberto Najera.

The Cal Bear did damage across the men’s 100m and 200m backstroke events, producing lifetime bests in both.

Najera stopped the clock at a time of 54.88 in the men’s 100m backstroke, comprised of splits of 26.82/28.06. That overwrote the previous Mexican record of 55.38 Diego Camacho put on the books at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games.

Entering this Greek competition, Najera’s lifetime best rested at the 56.06 put up at the 2023 U.S. Junior Championships.

Najera then punched a result of 1:57.76 to nab a new national mark in the 200m distance.

Splitting 57.81/59.95, Najerea hacked the previous Mexican record to bits. The former standard stood at the 1:59.89 Andy Song established at the 2021 Pro Swim Series.

While Najera fell short of the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 53.94 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships in the 100m back, he got the job done in the longer event. His 1:57.76 newly minted national record delved under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:58.07, rendering the 19-year-old the 16th-fastest performer in the world this season in the process.