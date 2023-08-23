LEN Learn to Swim Conference 2023 Registration Now Open

Courtesy: LEN

Registration to the LEN Learn to Swim Conference, which takes place on November 11-12, 2023 in Jūrmala, Latvia, is now open. Full details about the format, program, speakers as well as hotel packages can be found below.

The LEN Learn to Swim Conference, the first in this format, which takes place in will include the launch of the LEN Learn to Swim Framework and is aimed at member federations, academics, swim teachers and other aquatic professionals who want to learn from each other. LEN’s goal is to raise awareness of the issue, and to increase the number of Europeans able to swim safely and to prevent drownings.

As part of the strategy, a “Learn to Swim Conference” will bring together aquatics stakeholders including athletes, coaches, administrators, and industry professionals as well as political, health, and education specialists to discuss best practices to develop engaging and practical solutions to the issues surrounding learn to swim and drowning prevention policies and projects, at both national and continental level.

The conference was one of the recommendations following a comprehensive survey of LEN’s 52 federations in September 2022. 51 of these federations stated that Learn to Swim programs are a key priority.

Regular news and updates on this important LEN CSR project will be posted here:

LEN is the European governing body for aquatic sports affiliated to World Aquatics. 52 national aquatics federations of Europe are affiliated to LEN.