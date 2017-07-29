Ledecky Ties Lochte For #2 All-Time In Individual Worlds Golds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the heels of her move to #3 all-time in overall World Championships gold medals, Katie Ledecky has moved into a tie with Ryan Lochte for the second-most individual gold medals in history. Ledecky is also on the cusp of cracking the top 5 in career individual World Champs medals of any color.

Lochte and Ledecky have both won 10 individual gold medals over their careers. Lochte has also added 8 relay golds and Ledecky 4 relay golds.

The top 10 in individual golds is pretty stacked with active swimmers. Lochte is technically still active (though he’s out on suspension this summer), as is Ledecky, #4 Sun Yang and three of the four tied for #7: Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom and Cesar Cielo. That whole crew has 6 individual golds for their careers.

Here’s a look at the most-decorated swimmers in World Championships history, per our research. As we had to sift through previous years to factor out relay medals, these lists could be missing a swimmer. If that’s the case, let us know in the comments section and we’ll try to confirm their medal total as soon as we can.

Note: These figures include medals won at long course World Championships meets only. They do not include Olympics or Short Course World Championships.

Most Individual Golds in History

Rank Name Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Michael Phelps 15 5 0 20 2 Ryan Lochte 10 3 3 16 2 Katie Ledecky 10 1 0 11 4 Sun Yang 9 2 1 12 5 Grant Hackett 7 6 1 14 5 Aaron Peirsol 7 1 0 8 7 Katinka Hosszu 6 1 5 12 7 Sarah Sjostrom 6 3 1 10 7 Ian Thorpe 6 1 1 8 7 Cesar Cielo 6 0 0 6

Most Individual Medals in History

Rank Name Total Gold Silver Bronze 1 Michael Phelps 20 15 5 0 2 Ryan Lochte 16 10 3 3 3 Grant Hackett 14 7 6 1 4 Sun Yang 12 9 2 1 4 Katinka Hosszu 12 6 1 5 6 Katie Ledecky 11 10 1 0 7 Sarah Sjostrom 10 6 3 1 8 Leisel Jones 9 4 4 1 9 Aaron Peirsol 8 7 1 0 9 Ian Thorpe 8 6 1 1 11 Missy Franklin 7 4 1 2 11 Libby Trickett 7 4 1 2 11 Brendan Hansen 7 4 2 1 11 Michael Gross 7 4 3 0 11 Matt Welsh 7 3 3 1 11 Natalie Coughlin 7 2 1 4

Most Overall Golds in History (including relays)

Rank Name Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Michael Phelps 26 6 1 33 2 Ryan Lochte 18 5 4 27 3 Katie Ledecky 14 1 0 15 4 Missy Franklin 11 2 3 16 4 Ian Thorpe 11 1 1 13 6 Grant Hackett 10 6 3 19 6 Aaron Peirsol 10 2 0 12 8 Sun Yang 9 2 3 14 9 Natalie Coughlin 8 7 5 20 9 Libby Trickett 8 3 4 15 9 Kornelia Ender 8 2 0 10 12 Jenny Thompson 7 5 2 14 12 Leisel Jones 7 4 3 14

Most Overall Medals in History (including relays)