Ledecky Ties Lochte For #2 All-Time In Individual Worlds Golds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
On the heels of her move to #3 all-time in overall World Championships gold medals, Katie Ledecky has moved into a tie with Ryan Lochte for the second-most individual gold medals in history. Ledecky is also on the cusp of cracking the top 5 in career individual World Champs medals of any color.
Lochte and Ledecky have both won 10 individual gold medals over their careers. Lochte has also added 8 relay golds and Ledecky 4 relay golds.
The top 10 in individual golds is pretty stacked with active swimmers. Lochte is technically still active (though he’s out on suspension this summer), as is Ledecky, #4 Sun Yang and three of the four tied for #7: Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom and Cesar Cielo. That whole crew has 6 individual golds for their careers.
Here’s a look at the most-decorated swimmers in World Championships history, per our research. As we had to sift through previous years to factor out relay medals, these lists could be missing a swimmer. If that’s the case, let us know in the comments section and we’ll try to confirm their medal total as soon as we can.
Note: These figures include medals won at long course World Championships meets only. They do not include Olympics or Short Course World Championships.
Most Individual Golds in History
|Rank
|Name
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Michael Phelps
|15
|5
|0
|20
|2
|Ryan Lochte
|10
|3
|3
|16
|2
|Katie Ledecky
|10
|1
|0
|11
|4
|Sun Yang
|9
|2
|1
|12
|5
|Grant Hackett
|7
|6
|1
|14
|5
|Aaron Peirsol
|7
|1
|0
|8
|7
|Katinka Hosszu
|6
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Sarah Sjostrom
|6
|3
|1
|10
|7
|Ian Thorpe
|6
|1
|1
|8
|7
|Cesar Cielo
|6
|0
|0
|6
Most Individual Medals in History
|Rank
|Name
|Total
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|1
|Michael Phelps
|20
|15
|5
|0
|2
|Ryan Lochte
|16
|10
|3
|3
|3
|Grant Hackett
|14
|7
|6
|1
|4
|Sun Yang
|12
|9
|2
|1
|4
|Katinka Hosszu
|12
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|11
|10
|1
|0
|7
|Sarah Sjostrom
|10
|6
|3
|1
|8
|Leisel Jones
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Aaron Peirsol
|8
|7
|1
|0
|9
|Ian Thorpe
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|Missy Franklin
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|Libby Trickett
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|Brendan Hansen
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|Michael Gross
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|Matt Welsh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|Natalie Coughlin
|7
|2
|1
|4
Most Overall Golds in History (including relays)
|Rank
|Name
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Michael Phelps
|26
|6
|1
|33
|2
|Ryan Lochte
|18
|5
|4
|27
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|14
|1
|0
|15
|4
|Missy Franklin
|11
|2
|3
|16
|4
|Ian Thorpe
|11
|1
|1
|13
|6
|Grant Hackett
|10
|6
|3
|19
|6
|Aaron Peirsol
|10
|2
|0
|12
|8
|Sun Yang
|9
|2
|3
|14
|9
|Natalie Coughlin
|8
|7
|5
|20
|9
|Libby Trickett
|8
|3
|4
|15
|9
|Kornelia Ender
|8
|2
|0
|10
|12
|Jenny Thompson
|7
|5
|2
|14
|12
|Leisel Jones
|7
|4
|3
|14
Most Overall Medals in History (including relays)
|Rank
|Name
|Total
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|1
|Michael Phelps
|33
|26
|6
|1
|2
|Ryan Lochte
|27
|18
|5
|4
|3
|Natalie Coughlin
|20
|8
|7
|5
|4
|Grant Hackett
|19
|10
|6
|3
|5
|Missy Franklin
|16
|11
|2
|3
|6
|Libby Trickett
|15
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|15
|14
|1
|0
|8
|Sun Yang
|14
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Jenny Thompson
|14
|7
|5
|2
|8
|Leisel Jones
|14
|7
|4
|3
3 Comments on "Ledecky Ties Lochte For #2 All-Time In Individual Worlds Golds"
Yefimova (11 individual medals) is missing.
And Pellegrini
The list is dominated by active swimmers, because:
1. World championships only started to become once every two years starting in 2001. Before, it was once in 4 years event just like the Olympics. At one point it was even 5 years in between: 1986 followed by 1991
2. Continual addition of new events: 50 free, 4×200, m800 free, w1500 free, 50 strokes, mixed relays.
eg. Comerford in her first world championships already has 4 golds (5 golds by the end of Day 8) to her name despite winning zero individual medal. Five world championships golds! and Pieter van Den Hoogenband has ZERO worlds golds.