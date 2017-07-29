Ledecky Ties Lochte For #2 All-Time In Individual Worlds Golds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the heels of her move to #3 all-time in overall World Championships gold medalsKatie Ledecky has moved into a tie with Ryan Lochte for the second-most individual gold medals in history. Ledecky is also on the cusp of cracking the top 5 in career individual World Champs medals of any color.

Lochte and Ledecky have both won 10 individual gold medals over their careers. Lochte has also added 8 relay golds and Ledecky 4 relay golds.

The top 10 in individual golds is pretty stacked with active swimmers. Lochte is technically still active (though he’s out on suspension this summer), as is Ledecky, #4 Sun Yang  and three of the four tied for #7: Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom and Cesar Cielo. That whole crew has 6 individual golds for their careers.

Here’s a look at the most-decorated swimmers in World Championships history, per our research. As we had to sift through previous years to factor out relay medals, these lists could be missing a swimmer. If that’s the case, let us know in the comments section and we’ll try to confirm their medal total as soon as we can.

Note: These figures include medals won at long course World Championships meets only. They do not include Olympics or Short Course World Championships.

Most Individual Golds in History

Rank Name Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Michael Phelps 15 5 0 20
2 Ryan Lochte 10 3 3 16
2 Katie Ledecky 10 1 0 11
4 Sun Yang 9 2 1 12
5 Grant Hackett 7 6 1 14
5 Aaron Peirsol 7 1 0 8
7 Katinka Hosszu 6 1 5 12
7 Sarah Sjostrom 6 3 1 10
7 Ian Thorpe 6 1 1 8
7 Cesar Cielo 6 0 0 6

Most Individual Medals in History

Rank Name Total Gold Silver Bronze
1 Michael Phelps 20 15 5 0
2 Ryan Lochte 16 10 3 3
3 Grant Hackett 14 7 6 1
4 Sun Yang 12 9 2 1
4 Katinka Hosszu 12 6 1 5
6 Katie Ledecky 11 10 1 0
7 Sarah Sjostrom 10 6 3 1
8 Leisel Jones 9 4 4 1
9 Aaron Peirsol 8 7 1 0
9 Ian Thorpe 8 6 1 1
11 Missy Franklin 7 4 1 2
11 Libby Trickett 7 4 1 2
11 Brendan Hansen 7 4 2 1
11 Michael Gross 7 4 3 0
11 Matt Welsh 7 3 3 1
11 Natalie Coughlin 7 2 1 4

Most Overall Golds in History (including relays)

Rank Name Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Michael Phelps 26 6 1 33
2 Ryan Lochte 18 5 4 27
3 Katie Ledecky 14 1 0 15
4 Missy Franklin 11 2 3 16
4 Ian Thorpe 11 1 1 13
6 Grant Hackett 10 6 3 19
6 Aaron Peirsol 10 2 0 12
8 Sun Yang 9 2 3 14
9 Natalie Coughlin 8 7 5 20
9 Libby Trickett 8 3 4 15
9 Kornelia Ender 8 2 0 10
12 Jenny Thompson 7 5 2 14
12 Leisel Jones 7 4 3 14

Most Overall Medals in History (including relays)

Rank Name Total Gold Silver Bronze
1 Michael Phelps 33 26 6 1
2 Ryan Lochte 27 18 5 4
3 Natalie Coughlin 20 8 7 5
4 Grant Hackett 19 10 6 3
5 Missy Franklin 16 11 2 3
6 Libby Trickett 15 8 3 4
6 Katie Ledecky 15 14 1 0
8 Sun Yang 14 9 2 3
8 Jenny Thompson 14 7 5 2
8 Leisel Jones 14 7 4 3

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Ledecky Ties Lochte For #2 All-Time In Individual Worlds Golds"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Lennart van Haaften

Yefimova (11 individual medals) is missing.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
49 minutes 16 seconds ago
Lennart van Haaften

And Pellegrini

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
47 minutes 54 seconds ago
SchoolingFTW

The list is dominated by active swimmers, because:
1. World championships only started to become once every two years starting in 2001. Before, it was once in 4 years event just like the Olympics. At one point it was even 5 years in between: 1986 followed by 1991
2. Continual addition of new events: 50 free, 4×200, m800 free, w1500 free, 50 strokes, mixed relays.
eg. Comerford in her first world championships already has 4 golds (5 golds by the end of Day 8) to her name despite winning zero individual medal. Five world championships golds! and Pieter van Den Hoogenband has ZERO worlds golds.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »