Ledecky: Coming off of Worlds I’ve Got a Good Fire Back (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

1000 FREESTYLE – WOMEN

No surprise here: Katie Ledecky took this one out smooth and was nearly a full 25 ahead by the 500 mark (which she hit in 4:37.88). She finished in 9:11.68, a 50 ahead of the field. Arizona’s Hannah Cox finished second on 9:32.24, followed by USA’s Madison Homovich in 9:37.78, UCLA’s Sandra Soe in 9:53.85, Washington’s Jasmine Margetts in 10:06.55, and USA’s Ruby Martin in 10:11.65.

200 FREESTYLE – WOMEN

Katie Ledecky took it out in 49.96, finishing first in 1:41.60. For the first 125, she was trailed closely by Louise Hansson, but USA’s Melanie Margalis made her move at the 150 mark, closing on Hansson to tie for second place in 1:43.19. Katie Drabot took 4th in 1:45.44, 5th went to Madisyn Cox in 1:45.68, Katie Grover was 6th in 1:46.88, and Dakota Luther was 7th in 1:47.09.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – WOMEN

Louise Hansson gave the Pac-12 a huge lead after the first 100, and Janet Hu held on held on to hand of nearly a 2-second lead to Katie Ledecky. Lia Neal gained major ground for Team USA, but Abbey Weitzeil gained a body-length on Melanie Margalis for the win in 3:11.28. Team USA was 2nd in 3:12.75, followed by the Pac-12 B-team in 3:16.08 and the Pac-12 C-team in 3:22.12.

Pac-12 secured the meet win with this race.