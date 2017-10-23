Baker, Weitzeil Breakdown Stellar Swims in Tandem Interview (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

200 MIXED MEDLEY RELAY

Michael Andrew threw down an 18.83 and nearly came back on Abbey Weitzeil to steal the win, but she prevailed with a 21.26 anchor leg. Pac-12’s A-team finished in 1:28.87, followed by USA’s B-team in 1:28.99, USA’s A-team in 1:30.21, and the Pac-12 B-team in 1:32.15.

100 BACKSTROKE – WOMEN

Pac-12’s Kathleen Baker edged out USA’s Regan Smith, going 50.62 and 51.30, respectively. In 3rd was Janet Hu with a 51.61, 4th went to Lucie Nordmann in 52.64, 5th to Hellen Moffitt in 52.81, and 6th to Jasmine Margetts in 55.40. Smith’s swim is a new 15-16 National Age Group Record.

50 FREESTYLE – WOMEN

Abbey Weitzeil grabbed an impressive win in 21.63, followed by Katrina Konopka in 22.34. Amanda Kendall was 3rd in 22.41, 4th went to Lia Neal in 22.43, 5th to Lucie Nordmann in 22.44, 6th to Hellen Moffitt in 22.45, and 7th to Maddie Murphy in 22.57. Weitzeil was only .05 off her NCAA time from last year.

200 IM – WOMEN

Pac-12 teammates Ella Eastin and Kathleen Baker tied for first in 1:53.24 — a poetic moment in their ongoing rivalry. Melanie Margalis took 3rd in 1:53.89, Madisyn Cox took 4th in 1:56.00, Brooke Forde went 1:56.26 for 5th, 6th went to Kenisha Liu in 2:00.54, 7th to Andrea Cotrell in 2:01.07, and 8th to Madison Homovich in 2:20.79.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – WOMEN

Louise Hansson gave the Pac-12 a huge lead after the first 100, and Janet Hu held on held on to hand of nearly a 2-second lead to Katie Ledecky. Lia Neal gained major ground for Team USA, but Abbey Weitzeil gained a body-length on Melanie Margalis for the win in 3:11.28. Team USA was 2nd in 3:12.75, followed by the Pac-12 B-team in 3:16.08 and the Pac-12 C-team in 3:22.12.

Pac-12 secured the meet win with this race.