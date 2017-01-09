LeBron James Gives Post-Dunk Nod To Michael Phelps

23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps keeps on loving life post-retirement, as evidenced by many recent stints in the limelight around the world. Most recently, he and wife Nicole Phelps ventured to Talking Stick Resort Arena in their home state of Arizona to take in an NBA game. Home team Phoenix Suns hosted the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, club of the legendary king himself, LeBron James.

Sans son Boomer, the GOAT and Nicole appeared as royalty on the sidelines, complete with an acknowledgement from James post-dunk. Seen in the video provided by ESPN, James pointed to Phelps after taking it to the basket, a paradoxical moment where one icon tips his hat to another.

Of the game, Phelps told ESPN reporters afterward, “It’s just funny. I was just talking to people who were sitting around us and they were like, ‘Did he just point at you or is he pointing at me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really know.’ And then he drills a 3. It was awesome. Being able to come watch these guys play is always a treat and they gave us so much love over in The [Olympic] Games and being able to just come and see them when they’re here in Phoenix is, like I said, a true treat to come and watch.”

James said of the nod to Phelps, “Just recognizing greatness, that’s all that’s about.”