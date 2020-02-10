Lake Catholic High (OH) Swim Coach On Leave After Allegations of Sexual Conduct

A swim coach at Lake Catholic High School in Mentor, Ohio has been placed on leave after an allegation of sexual activity with a student.

Local media don’t name the coach. FOX8 reports that the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland released a statement about “one of our school’s swim team coaches.” The statement says the coach has been accused of sexual conduct with a student and has been placed on leave.

Authorities are investigating the allegations while the coach is on leave, per FOX8. We’ve reached out to the school’s athletic department for comment, but have not yet received a response.

The full statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is below:

“On Friday, Lake Catholic High School’s administration learned that one of our school’s swim team coaches has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student. As a result, we have placed the coach on leave pending the completion of the investigation by civil authorities. The conduct alleged is totally unacceptable and in clear violation of diocesan and school policies and standards which are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of the students entrusted to our care. We stand ready to cooperate in any way we can with civil authorities and will continue to make the safety and wellbeing of our students as our highest priority.”