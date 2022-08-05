Kotryna Teterevkova Wins a Pair of European Uni Championships in Euros Tuneup

2022 European University Games – Swimming

July 27-29, 2022

Lodz, Poland

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Swimrankings results

Meet results

The 2022 European University Games, the biggest sporting event hosted in Poland since the 2001 Winter World University Games, traveled to the city of Lodz last week.

The event featured two aquatics disciplines: swimming and water polo, among 20 on offer.

Medals at the event are allocated two ways: by country and by university. Overall, the hosts Poland led the way across all sports with 24 gold medals and 83 total, but delegations from Turkey, Ukraine, France, Hungary, and even Great Britain, competing on overlap with the Commonwealth Games, had strong showings as well – though the Brits didn’t compete in swimming events.

Medals Table by Country, Swimming:

Country Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total France FRA 9 9 3 21 Turkey TUR 7 5 1 13 Poland POL 7 3 7 17 Portugal POR 4 4 9 17 Hungary HUN 3 3 3 9 Lithuania LTU 2 1 3 6 Germany GER 1 7 4 12 Austria AUT – 1 1 2 Croatia CRO – – 1 1 Czech Republic CZE – – 1 1 Georgia GEO – – – – Israel ISR – – – – Norway NOR – – – –

Among the top individual performers at the meet were Lithuania’s Kotryna Tetervkova. While she didn’t swim best times in either of her entries, she did come away with gold in both the 100 meter (1:07.19) and 200 meter (2:24.89) breaststrokes.

Lithuania has a strong history in the breaststroke races, including recent 2022 World Champion in the 50 meter race Ruta Meilutyte. Both swimmers are expected to represent Lithuania later this month at the European Championships in Rome. Teterevkova herself placed 5th in the 200 breaststroke at Worlds.

She represents Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania.

Among the top performers on the men’s side was Justin Bott of Germany, who won the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.83. Part of the biggest showdown of the meet, he came-from-behind to out-touch Poland’s Jan Kalusowski for the gold medal. Kalusowski finished 2nd in 2:15.20.

That was a new best time for Bott by more than two seconds; his previous fastest was a 2:17.12 from June. In total over the last six weeks, he’s dropped more than five seconds off his previous best time – he has primarily been focused on the sprint breaststroke races previously.

Bott swims for the University of Hamburg in Germany.

Other multiple winners at the meet include Marcel Wagrowski (50 free, 200 IM), Bora Guelsen (200 free, 200 back), Muharrem Efendioglu (50 back, 100 back), Serguei Comte (50 fly/100 fly), Rebecca Gensane (200 back/200 fly), and Monika Olle (50 fly/100 fly).

In water polo competition, the Budapest Business School in Hungary beat the Lviv State University of PC from Ukraine 29-9 in men’s competition. There was no women’s competition in water polo.