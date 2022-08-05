Oklahoma State Champion Sylvia Admire Commits to Illinois State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sylvia Admire, an Oklahoma State Champion, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Illinois State University for the 2023-2024 season. Admire will complete her senior year at Claremore High School before making the transition to Normal, Illinois where she will compete as a Redbird.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic endeavors at Illinois State University! The support I have received from my parents, coaches, and teammates throughout this process has been unbelievable. I would like to thank the coaches at Illinois State for their consideration over the past year, and the team for making my visit to campus memorable. I cannot wait to be a part of the Redbird family! Roll Birds!

In addition to swimming with her high school, Admire trains and competes with the Trident Aquatics Club. Admire’s specialty is freestyle, particularly any distance between 50 and 500. She has competed in a variety of prestigious meets such as the Oklahoma 6A (largest schools) State Championships, Speedo Sectionals, and Futures Championships.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.76

100 free- 51.77

200 free- 1:52.62

500 free- 5:02.61

At the 2022 Oklahoma State Championships, which took place in February, Admire swam the 100 and 200 freestyles. In both events, she qualified first in prelims and went on to win the event in finals. In the 100 free, Admire’s finals time of 51.77 set a new personal best, knocking .75 seconds of her previous record from December of 2021. She did not drop any time in the 200 free, although she was only about one second off her personal best, posting a 1:53.72.

Most recently, Admire competed in the Minneapolis section of Futures Championships. She swam the 50 free, 100 free, and 400 free (all LCM), qualifying for finals in each. In the 50, she swam a personal best by .34 seconds, posting a 27.32 in prelims and qualifying 19th. In finals, she dropped another .35 seconds, finishing 17th with a 26.97. Her 400 time of 4:37.46 was a season best, coming in just over 5 seconds off her lifetime best. She finished 28th overall.

Illinois State University is a Division I Mid-Major program in the Missouri Valley Conference. At the 2022 MVC Championships, the Redbirds came in second place out of eight teams, finishing behind Missouri State.

Admire will enter her last high school season with best times that would already score at the MVC Championships. In 2022, her best 50 time would have put her 13th overall. She would have been the second-fastest performer for Illinois State. Freshman Emma Feltzer was the Redbird’s fastest performer, finishing 9th in 23.42 seconds. Similarly, in the 100 free, Admire would have come in 13th overall and been the second Redbird behind Feltzer, who finished 6th with a 50.87.

When she arrives on campus in 2023, Admire will be joined by fellow freshman Lauren Campbell, a freestyle, breaststroke, and IM specialist from London, Ontario. Admire will be the third member of her family to swim in the Missouri Valley Conference.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.