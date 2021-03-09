Kieran Smith Selects All-Freestyle Lineup for 2021 NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Per the 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships psych sheets, Florida junior Kieran Smith is going all-in on freestyle at the meet, racing the 500 free, 200 free and 100 free individually.

This lineup matches what he was going to do in 2020, sticking with the freestyles. At 2019 NCAAs, his freshman debut, Smith squeezed into A-finals in both IMs, while he just made it into the 200 back B-final. He also swam on all three free relays and took the fly leg of the 200 medley relay for the Gators.

Smith was the top seed in the 500 free and 200 free for the 2020 NCAAs, while he was seeded 10th in the 100 free. On the 2021 psych sheets, he’s again the top seed in both the 500 free and 200 free, while he’s sitting at #7 in the 100 free.

In the 200 IM, Smith’s mid-season personal best of 1:41.72 has him sixth in the nation, while his 3:37.47 in the 400 IM from SECs has him third in the nation. He raced the 500 free/400 IM/100 free at 2021 SECs, and his lifetime best in the 400 IM is a 3:37.31 from 2020 SECs.

The 500 free and 100 free were pretty locked-in for Smith, in terms of how strong he is there as compared to other events that day of the meet, but he feasibly could’ve challenged national leader Carson Foster of Texas for the 400 IM crown. Foster’s best time of 3:35.27 from the fall is a good two seconds ahead of Smith’s lifetime best, though, while Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez has been 3:37.31 this season.

Meanwhile, Smith is the top 200 freestyler in the nation (1:29.48) by over a full second. The 200 free is a less-taxing event (especially when considering prelims and finals), and Smith has a much clearer shot at winning it than in the 400 IM.