Kiefer Aquatics Announces Strategic Partnership With Gulf Swimming LSC

Courtesy: Kiefer Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner.

Bloomington IL – Kiefer, a leading provider of swimwear and aquatic gear, and Gulf Swimming LSC, a premier organization dedicated to the promotion and development of competitive swimming in the Greater Houston Area, are thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to bring unparalleled support and resources to the swimming community, fostering growth and excellence in the sport.

Under this partnership, Kiefer will become the official swimwear and equipment supplier for Gulf Swimming LSC, providing high-quality, performance-oriented products to athletes, coaches, and teams. This alliance not only aims to equip swimmers with the best gear for training and competition but also to inspire and empower athletes of all levels to achieve their full potential.

“We are excited to join forces with Gulf Swimming LSC,” said Amy Johnson VP of Sales at Kiefer. “Their commitment to excellence and community aligns with our core values, and together, we look forward to making a significant impact on the sport of swimming in the Greater Houston Area.”

Julie Bachman, Executive Director of Gulf Swimming LSC, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. “Teaming up with Kiefer represents a fantastic opportunity for our members. Access to top-tier swimwear and equipment is crucial for the success of our swim clubs and athletes, and Kiefer’s expertise and customer service excellence will undoubtedly benefit our swimming community.”

The partnership will also feature joint initiatives aimed at promoting swimming participation and competitive excellence, including swim clinics, team sponsorships, and community events. Both organizations are committed to creating a positive and inclusive environment that encourages athletes to pursue their goals and celebrate their achievements.

For more information about Kiefer and Gulf Swimming LSC’s partnership, visit https://www.kiefer.com/ and https://www.gomotionapp.com/team/gslsc/page/home.

About Kiefer

Kiefer Aquatics is dedicated to enhancing the aquatic journey for everyone – serving competitive swimmers, lifeguards, aquatic facilities, water fitness and learn to swim programs. Kiefer has pioneered innovations and custom product services over our 75-year history including the first nylon material swimsuit, the kickboard, the lifeguard rescue can, starting blocks, lane lines, pace clocks, soft-gasket goggles, and learn to swim products.

Kiefer was founded in 1947 by Adolph Kiefer – US Olympic Gold Medalist, WWII Navy Instructor, and aquatics industry Pioneer. Kiefer’s legacy of service, selection and value continues to propel us today.

About Gulf Swimming LSC

Gulf Swimming LSC is a member of USA Swimming that oversees competitive swimming activities in the Greater Houston Area. It is committed to fostering the growth and development of swimming through support for athletes, coaches, and clubs.

