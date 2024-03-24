Kevin Cargill’s NCAA D1 Swimming & Diving Championships All-Taper Team

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kevin Cargill is one of the new ‘voices of swimming.’ A frequent on-deck announcer at meets like the NCAA Championships and US Olympic Trials, Cargill spends a ton of time watching swimming.

A few years ago, as part of his preparation to call the meets, Keith started tracking some data, and I think that data is pretty cool, so I asked him if we could share it.

He said yes.

So now I present to you: Keith Cargill’s All-Taper Team!

Among the ways to measure success of an NCAA Championship meet, and one of geekdom’s favorite, is how far swimmers move up and down. It evaluates how well a swimmer ‘hit their taper’ for the biggest meet of the year.

Of course there aren’t points awarded for ‘moving up the most,’ but we can still appreciate it.

The All-Taper team is made up of the biggest prelims mover from each team, plus the three biggest ‘overall’ prelims movers from the rest of the field.

Note: 1650 frees for purposes of the All-Taper Team are counted as prelims swims, though it was never actually relevant.

Top 10 Teams:

Wildcards:

Megan Barnes, LSU, 500 free (58 seed, 26 finish, -4.20 seconds)

Carmen Weilser Sastre, Virginia Tech, 200 free (49 Seed, 21st finish, -1.21 seconds)

Ellie Vannote, North Carolina, 200 fly (42 seed, 18th finish, -1.57 seconds)

Top 10 Teams Data