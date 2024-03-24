Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kevin Cargill’s NCAA D1 Swimming & Diving Championships All-Taper Team

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kevin Cargill is one of the new ‘voices of swimming.’ A frequent on-deck announcer at meets like the NCAA Championships and US Olympic Trials, Cargill spends a ton of time watching swimming.

A few years ago, as part of his preparation to call the meets, Keith started tracking some data, and I think that data is pretty cool, so I asked him if we could share it.

He said yes.

So now I present to you: Keith Cargill’s All-Taper Team!

Among the ways to measure success of an NCAA Championship meet, and one of geekdom’s favorite, is how far swimmers move up and down. It evaluates how well a swimmer ‘hit their taper’ for the biggest meet of the year.

Of course there aren’t points awarded for ‘moving up the most,’ but we can still appreciate it.

The All-Taper team is made up of the biggest prelims mover from each team, plus the three biggest ‘overall’ prelims movers from the rest of the field.

Note: 1650 frees for purposes of the All-Taper Team are counted as prelims swims, though it was never actually relevant.

Top 10 Teams:

  • Abby Harter, Virginia, 100 fly (45 seed, 15 finish, -.47 seconds)
  • Campbell Stoll, Texas, 200 fly (39 seed, 15 finish, -1.24 seconds)
  • Aris Runnels, Florida, 200 back (49 seed, 27 finish, -2.61 seconds)
  • Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee, 200 free (46 seed, 26 finish, -.33 seconds)
  • Amy Tang, Stanford, 50 free (37 seed, 10 finish, -.40 seconds)
  • Fernanda Celidonio, Louisville, 200 breast (59 seed, 29 finish, -3.96 seconds)
  • Mariah Denigan, Indiana, 500 free (48 seed, 25 finish, -1.9 seconds)
  • Caroline Famous, USC, 50 free (39 seed, 11 finish, -.38 seconds)
  • Krista Marlin, Ohio State, 200 IM (27 seed, 19 finish, -.52 seconds)
  • Abby Arens, NC State, 50 free (23 seed, 17 finish, -.24 seconds)

Wildcards:

  • Megan Barnes, LSU, 500 free (58 seed, 26 finish, -4.20 seconds)
  • Carmen Weilser Sastre, Virginia Tech, 200 free (49 Seed, 21st finish, -1.21 seconds)
  • Ellie Vannote, North Carolina, 200 fly (42 seed, 18th finish, -1.57 seconds)

Top 10 Teams Data

Team Biggest Prelim Mover Biggest Finals Mover Best Prelim Swim
Best Finals Swim
1 UVA Abby Harter moving up 15 places in the 100 Fly Sophia Knapp moving up 9 places in the 1650 Free Tess Howley dropping 2.8 seconds in the 200 Fly
Alex Walsh dropping 3.52 seconds in the 200 Breast
2 TEX Campbell Stoll moving up 24 places in the 200 Fly Lydia Jacoby moving up 7 places in the 200 Breast Emma Sticklen dropping 0.63 seconds in the 100 Fly
Anna Elendt dropping 2.08 seconds in the 200 Breast
3 UF Aris Runnels moving up 22 places in the 200 Back Caroline Pennington moving up 11 places in the 1650 Free Aris Runnels dropping 2.61 seconds in the 200 Back
Isabel Ivey dropping 1.66 seconds in the 200 IM
4 TENN Julia Mrozinski moving up 20 places in the 200 Free Aly Breslin moving up 6 places in the 1650 Free Regan Rathwell dropping 1.05 seconds in the 100 Back
Mona McSharry dropping 1.46 seconds in the 200 Breast
5 STAN Amy Tang moving up 27 places in the 50 Free The Stanford relay moving up 6 places in the 200 MR Lucy Bell dropping 2.17 seconds in the 200 IM
Lucy Bell dropping 3.03 seconds in the 400 IM
6 LOU Fernanda Celidonio moving up 30 places in the 200 Breast Gabi Albiero moving up 4 places in the 100 Fly Fernanda Celidonio dropping 3.96 seconds in the 200 Breast
The Louisvilla relay dropping 1.17 seconds in the 400 MR
7 INDIANA Mariah Denigan moving up 23 places in the 500 Free Elyse Heiser moving up 14 places in the 1650 Free Ashley Turak dropping 1.17 seconds in the 100 Breast
Elyse Heiser dropping 7.84 seconds in the 1650 Free
8 USC Caroline Famous moving up 28 places in the 50 Free The USC relay moving up 6 places in the 200 FR Caroline Famous dropping 0.37 seconds in the 50 Free
Kaitlyn Dobler dropping 1.53 seconds in the 200 Breast
9 OSU Krista Marlin moving up 28 places in the 200 IM The OSU relay moving up 5 places in the 400 FR Paige Hall dropping 2.38 seconds in the 200 Back
The Ohio State relay droppiung 1.64 seconds in the 400 FR
9 NCST Abby Arens moving up 22 places in the 50 Free Emma Hastings moving up 14 places in the 1650 Free Kennedy Noble dropping 1.17 seconds in the 200 Back
Katharine Berkoff dropping 0.79 seconds in the 100 Back

1
96Swim
31 minutes ago

Amazing that a half second drop moves you from 45th to 15th in the 100 fly. Margin between scoring and not is really small.

2
0
