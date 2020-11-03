Kelvin Juba, Swimming Author, Coach & Statistician, Dies

Swimming author, statistician and coach Kelvin Juba has died, LEN announced Tuesday.

Juba was a longtime contributor for LEN, the European governing body for aquatic sports, working in their statistical database, and was also the project manager for the organization’s “Learn to Swim, Prevent Drowning” program that was launched in late 2017.

The LEN Family has learnt with immense sadness that our long-time contributor and friend Kelvin Juba passed away.

“Kelvin was the heart and soul of LEN’s statistical database and producer of several editions of the Book of Champions, a genuine compilation of the historical results of the European Aquatic Championships, the European Water Polo Championships and the LEN Champions League,” LEN said in a statement.

Regarding the learn-to-swim initiative, LEN said: “His tireless efforts helped LEN to successfully present this programme to the European Union and to gain unanimous support from its decision-makers.”

Juba, an English native, holds a Diploma in Physical Education from St. Paul’s College, Cheltenham, an MA in History from Bristol University and an MBA from the University of Bath.

He also has numerous swimming titles in the fitness genre, including Fit For Swimming (1988), Swimming For Fitness (2002), Swimming (Get Fit) (2005). He also collaborated with 1976 Olympic 200m breaststroke champion David Wilkie on multiple books, including Swimming For Fitness.

In 1993, Juba and his wife Sandy founded HNI International, a consulting business in the swimming industry.

The LEN statement concludes:

Kelvin got close to aquatics early since his father was a great swimming coach and he himself also became one. He was involved in sport marketing and communications quite early, even during the 70s and 80s, doing some ground-breaking jobs in several sports. Later he returned to the world of swimming, published highly-rated books like Swimming for Fitness (w/ David Wilkie) and joined the circles of LEN. His knowledge, experience and gentleness will be missed badly in the future. In these grieving moments, our thoughts are with his family and friends.

