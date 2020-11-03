Brooks Named SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week; Casas, Magahey Split Men’s Honors

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Jake Magahey, Georgia and Shaine Casas, Texas A&M
Georgia’s Jake Magahey, a freshman from Dacula, Ga., won two individual events in Georgia’s win over No. 3 Florida. Magahey posted an NCAA B-cut time of 4:19.14 to win the 500 freestyle, the third fastest time in the nation. He also touched the wall first in the 1,000 freestyle with a top time of 8:53.73, the second fastest time in the nation this season. Magahey took fourth place in the 50 free with a time of 20.53.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, a junior from McAllen, Texas, won three individual events with NCAA B-cut times against No. 1 Texas. Casas swept the backstroke events with winning times of 46.27 in the 100 and 1:42.85 in the 200. He also earned a first-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:44.87, and was a part of the second-place 200 medley relay that finished in 1:28.45 (21.73).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Danny Zhang, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Danny Zhang, a junior from Cypress, Calif., earned a first-place finish in the 3-meter springboard with a final score of 395.63 against No. 14 Tennessee. Zhang also finished second in the 1-meter behind teammate Chase Lane with a final score of 337.28.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Luca Urlando, Georgia
Georgia’s Luca Urlando, a freshman from Sacramento, Calif., swept both butterfly events the Bulldogs’ victory over No. 3 Florida. In the opening 200 medley relay, Urlando swam the butterfly leg in 21.19, helping the Bulldogs earn an early win. In the 200 butterfly, his winning time of 1:44.05 earned him a B-cut and currently ranks as the fourth-fastest time in the nation. Later, in the 100 butterfly, he took first with a time of 47.02, besting teammate Camden Murphy by two-hundredths of a second.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Caitlin Brooks, a sophomore from Gainesville, Fla., won two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times in Kentucky’s win over No. 7 Tennessee. Brooks swept the backstroke events with the second fastest time in the nation in the 100 back (52.32) and the fastest time in the nation in the 200 back (1:54.71). She also registered an NCAA B-cut time in the 100 fly (53.37) to finish second in the event, and swam the lead leg of the 200 medley relay that posted a winning time of 1:39.67 (24.55).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Kyndal Knight, Kentucky
Kentucky’s Kyndal Knight, a junior from Stanley, N.C., swept the springboard events in Kentucky’s win over No. 7 Tennessee. Knight took the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 291.00 and in the 3-meter with a final score of 302.25 to help the Wildcats earn their first dual meet win over the Lady Vols since 1999.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Maxine Parker, Georgia
Georgia’s Maxine Parker, a freshman from Bannockburn, Ill., recorded two individual wins and was a part of two relay wins in Georgia’s win over No. 10 Florida. In the opening 200 medley relay, Parker’s anchor leg of 22.32 powered the Bulldogs to a winning time of 1:39.63. In the 50 freestyle, she took first with a time of 22.80. Parker then won in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.86. Finally, her leadoff leg in the 400 freestyle relay helped lead the Bulldogs to a winning time of 3:20.62.

