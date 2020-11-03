12-year-old Ezra Zapler Breaks NC LSC Record in 50 Freestyle at ECA Intrasquad

East Carolina Aquatics Intrasquad Meet

Oct. 30, 2020

Minges Natatorium, Greenville, NC

Course: SCY

Link to Results

At East Carolina Aquatics’ intrasquad meet last Thursday, one North Carolina Swimming LSC Record fell and several swimmers posted nationally ranked swims.

The meet was headlined by 12-year-old Ezra Zapler, who threw down an impressive time of 22.59 in the 50 freestyle.

With his swim, Zapler cut over 1.3 seconds off of his previous best time (23.96), breaking the 11-12 year-old North Carolina LSC Record in the event. The previous record was a 23.04, shared by Ryan Weaver, who set it in 2016, and Lane Bradshaw, who set his time in 2018. Zapler’s swim ranks him 15th all-time in the 11-12 age group, according to the USA Swimming database and it is currently the fastest time in the country in that age group by over eight tenths of a second.

Zapler also posted fast times in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 IM. In the 100 freestyle, Zapler threw down a time of 51.11, which cut over 2 seconds off of his previous best time (53.13) from earlier in the month. His swim also ranks 2nd nationally in the 11-12 age-group.

Zapler posted a time of 1:07.68 in the 100 breaststroke, slicing a half-second off of his old best (1:08.08) and he later swam a time of 58.48 in the 100 IM to cut about 2 seconds off of his best time (1:00.31). Those swims rank him 7th and 3rd, respectively, in the country across his age-group this season.

Fellow 12-year-old Owen Lin finished behind Zapler in the 50 freestyle, posting a fast swim himself. Lin touched the wall in a time of 23.77, which dropped over a second off of his previous best (24.84). He now ranks 4th nationally in the 11-12 age-group.

Lin also posted nationally-ranked times for the 11-12 age group in the 100 freestyle (5th), 50 butterfly (2nd), 200 butterfly (4th), and 200 breaststroke (4th).

Other Highlights: