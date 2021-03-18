Kate Douglass Jumps Up To #3 All-Time With ACC Record 21.09 In 50 Free

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
Kate Douglass has vaulted into third all-time in the women’s 50 freestyle.
Leading off Virginia’s 200 free relay on Thursday night at NCAAs, Douglass recorded a time of 21.09 to lower her ACC Record of 21.21 set in the individual 50 free prelims and jump up from t-5th to third in the event’s history.
The Cavalier sophomore entered the day with a PB of 21.42, which ranked her 12th all-time, and then her prelim time slid her into the top five, tied with Georgia alum Olivia Smoliga.
Now, with the individual 50 free still to come, Douglass overtakes former American Record holder Simone Manuel, Arkansas alum Anna Hopkin and Smoliga for third, trailing only Abbey Weitzeil and Erika Brown.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL), 20.90 – 2019
- Erika Brown (TENN), 21.03 – 2020
- Kate Douglass (UVA), 21.09 – 2021
- Simone Manuel (STAN), 21.17 – 2017
- Anna Hopkin (UARK), 21.19 – 2019
- Olivia Smoliga (UGA), 21.21 – 2016
- Lara Jackson (ARIZ), 21.27 – 2009
- Liz Li (OSU), 21.28 – 2018
- Maggie MacNeil (MICH), 21.30 – 2020
- Farida Osman (CAL), 21.32 – 2016
Douglass’ swim also tied for the fifth-fastest performance ever, only trailing three Weitzeil efforts and Brown’s 21.03.
All-Time Performances, Women’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL), 20.90 – 2019
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL), 21.02 – 2019
- Erika Brown (TENN) / Abbey Weitzeil, 21.03 – 2020
- –
- Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) – 2020 / Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2021, 21.09
Although they came in as the favorites, the Virginia women were beat by Cal in the relay, with the Bears receiving three 21.2 splits for a final time of 1:25.78, edging out UVA’s 1:25.97. Click here to read more on the relay and rest of tonight’s finals action.
Wow!
Anyone notice the girls look like they just don’t care when they win
I think they’re just exhausted. They all smile and get excited when the camera cuts back to them after they have a minute to breathe.
You have to remember……..the effort put in to swim this fast is akin to pushing your body toward the verge of death. Oxygen deprivation, adrenaline up the yingyang…