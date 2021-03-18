Kate Douglass Jumps Up To #3 All-Time With ACC Record 21.09 In 50 Free

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass has vaulted into third all-time in the women’s 50 freestyle.

Leading off Virginia’s 200 free relay on Thursday night at NCAAs, Douglass recorded a time of 21.09 to lower her ACC Record of 21.21 set in the individual 50 free prelims and jump up from t-5th to third in the event’s history.

The Cavalier sophomore entered the day with a PB of 21.42, which ranked her 12th all-time, and then her prelim time slid her into the top five, tied with Georgia alum Olivia Smoliga.

Now, with the individual 50 free still to come, Douglass overtakes former American Record holder Simone Manuel, Arkansas alum Anna Hopkin and Smoliga for third, trailing only Abbey Weitzeil and Erika Brown.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

Douglass’ swim also tied for the fifth-fastest performance ever, only trailing three Weitzeil efforts and Brown’s 21.03.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 50 Freestyle (SCY)

Although they came in as the favorites, the Virginia women were beat by Cal in the relay, with the Bears receiving three 21.2 splits for a final time of 1:25.78, edging out UVA’s 1:25.97. Click here to read more on the relay and rest of tonight’s finals action.