Kalisz is Gearing up for Bowman Training Camp at OTC (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  1. Chase Kalisz, ABSC, 4:11.62
  2. Takeharu Fujimori, PSC, 4:19.09
  3. Mark Szaranek, GSC, 4:20.70

Chase Kalisz of the Athens Bulldogs extended his unbeaten medley streak in tonight’s 400, leading the entire way to clock a time of 4:11.62. Kalisz is currently the #1 ranked swimmer in the world in this event with his time from the Atlanta stop of 4:08.92.

His training partner Jay Litherland touched 2nd in 4:17.27, but ended up being DQed for a butterfly kick during the breast leg, per the live results. That bumped Takeharu Fujimori of the Phoenix Swim Club up to 2nd, and Mark Szaranek of the Gator Swim Club into 3rd. Both swimmers are fairly high in the world rankings, with Szaranek 7th and Fujimori 13th.

Sean Grieshop (4:22.65) out-touched Charlie Swanson (4:22.87) in the race for 4th.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Tammy Touchpad Error

I wanna see that 2 free. Dude has to know that to be an all timer u gotta get on some relays

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

love to see him one day on a Us relay – that could be awesome / or the 200 fly .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Matterson

Can’t wait to see Bob…you’re a braver man then me Chase!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!